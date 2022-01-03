U.S. Figure Skating will hold its championships Jan. 6-9 in Nashville and will announce the team of skaters for the Beijing Winter Olympic at the end of the weekend. The men’s team is almost set, led by the country’s biggest current skating star, Nathan Chen. The women’s team is far less certain, however, and will likely come down to who skates best in Nashville. The event will also award championships in women’s, men’s, pairs and ice dance competitions.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan