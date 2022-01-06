And yet the sense going into Thursday’s short program was that the story would be Liu and Chen with some uncertainty about who will join them at the Beijing Olympics. Nobody much was thinking about Gold. Her story is famous now, how she rose quickly a decade ago, winning two nationals in four years as well as getting an Olympic bronze in the 2014 team event. Then came the crash two years later, her suicidal thoughts, the stay at a treatment center and the recovery. Her skating was never the same, her appearances at major events sporadic.