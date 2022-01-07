The 16-year-old Liu won the nationals in 2019 and 2020 but has not had the same consistency in the past year.
She is the second major competitor to drop out of the nationals because of a positive coronavirus test. The top pairs team of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier pulled out on Wednesday night after Frazier’s test came back positive.
Despite her positive test, Liu still has an excellent chance to make the Olympic team; the three women who will get the chance to compete in Beijing will be announced Saturday afternoon. U.S. Figure Skating rules allow athletes who do not perform well in the nationals to submit a written petition to U.S. Figure Skating’s International Committee highlighting their body of work. Knierim and Frazier also can petition and likely will be selected for Beijing as well.
The committee will meet late Friday night after the free skate to pick the three women for the Olympic team.