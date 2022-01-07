The 16-year-old Liu won the nationals in 2019 and 2020 but has not had the same consistency in the past year.
She was the second major competitor to drop out of the nationals because of a positive coronavirus test. The top pairs team of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier pulled out Wednesday night after Frazier’s test came back positive.
All competitors at the championships had to show a negative coronavirus test upon arrival at the event this week to participate, but U.S. Figure Skating officials have required a second, rapid test, during the week. Liu’s positive result came on a test taken Friday.
“I’m fully vaccinated, have been wearing a N95 mask and got 2 negative test results before leaving to Nashville,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram account Friday afternoon. “Things happen unfortunately but it is what it is. I’m thankful to us figure skating for taking the extra precautions and having the necessary testing facilities to help keep everyone here as safe as possible. I’m feeling good physically and mentally and I’m wishing all the girls good luck for tonight! Thank you for the support.”
Despite her positive test, Liu still has an excellent chance to make the Olympic team; the three women who will get the chance to compete in Beijing will be announced Saturday afternoon. U.S. Figure Skating rules allow athletes who do not perform well in the nationals to submit a written petition to U.S. Figure Skating’s International Committee highlighting their body of work. Knierim and Frazier also can petition and probably will be selected for Beijing as well.
The committee will meet late Friday night after the free skate to pick the three women for the Olympic team.