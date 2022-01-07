The spoiler in this event might be Isabeau Levito, the South Jersey skating wunderkind. Just 14, Levito is too young to qualify for the Olympics, but she is capable of landing an arsenal of triple-triple combinations that her older competitors cannot. Perhaps her most enviable quality is deep, flexible bend in the knees, generating a power that allows her to create an effortless sense of flow and flight on the ice. For a country looking for its next true figure skating star, this year might be the beginning. She lacks the polish and detail of the other top skaters for now, but she might be able to sneak to the top of the podium if this competition turns into a splat fest.