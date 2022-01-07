Since 2007, only one American woman has managed to win a world or Olympic medal in this discipline — and no active American skater has yet shown the grit or athletic ability to end the drought.
That said, victory at this competition at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville would probably be the most important win in many of these women’s careers. And the race entering Friday night’s long program is tight. A mere 4½ points separate Mariah Bell, the leader, from her three nearest competitors — an easily surmountable difference given how evenly matched the skaters are. But despite her precarious lead, Bell finds herself right where she wants to be.
For the 25-year-old Bell, the hard part is over. Historically shaky in the short program, Bell skated on Thursday with a speed and deceptive ease that had echoes of her coach Adam Rippon, the self-proclaimed “America’s sweetheart” of the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Most importantly, Bell uncorked a pristine combination of a triple flip — a difficult jump utilizing the part of the blade between the legs, or its inside edge — followed by a triple toeloop. Bell’s combination — a required part of any short program — had slightly easier entrance than the combinations of her nearest competitors. But she is the only one of the top four who fully rotated that combination, as well as the other two mandatory jumping passes, in the air before returning to the ice, meaning Bell was the only who did not receive any deductions.
If Bell is going to be the champion, she must maintain such cleanliness going into the final phase of the competition — which has historically been her strong suit. She will skate to one of her signature pieces, a k.d. lang cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah,” and its contemplative melody should allow her to enchant judges by showing off her long, balletic lines and her typically sterling spins — which are usually fast and well-centered. But she must skate without fault; her other competitors’ programs are harder, so she does not have much room for error.
Right behind Bell is Olympic veteran Karen Chen, who finished fourth in the last world championships. Chen has so many of the qualities that the great American women’s skaters of the past had — big jumps, fancy footwork, dramatic spiral sequences and beautifully blurry layback spin. Here’s the issue: The jumps might be too big, which makes them harder to control. And when Chen is nervous, she tends to have a slight delay in the air before she rotates. That delay means that the jumps are not fully rotated by the time she returns to earth, leading judges to dock her technical score.
The technical score is the first part of the judging metric in any figure skating competition; it values jumps, spins and footwork. The second part of the metric is known as the component score, or the artistic score, which assesses things like choreography, transitions between elements and musical interpretation. Chen’s classic skating style means she is all but certain have the highest score in that second evaluation. And if Chen lands all her jumps cleanly — a big if — she is likely the winner. Chen tends to perform well when the pressure is high, and starting just a point behind Bell, she is in a good position.
Lurking behind Bell and Chen is Alysa Liu, who won her two national championships at ages 13 and 14, dazzling audiences with technical firepower that could rival the best in the world.
In 2019 and 2020, when she won those championships, Liu was so tiny that her compatriots had to help lift her up so she could stand atop the podiums. She has grown a few inches since then, and a nagging hip injury has taken away her ability to land her two big-ticket jumps, the quadruple Lutz and the triple axel. She does not have the speed, the posture or the spin quality to win at major international competitions without them.
But Liu is an intense competitor. She has tried to make up for the absence of those jumps by carving deeper edges into the ice (how can you tell the depth of the edge? Watch for a lean in the body) and increasing her power.
Even without the triple axel and the quadruple Lutz, Liu is still the country’s most consistent jumping technician. It is unlikely that she will try a jump with four rotations at this event, but she will probably attempt the treacherous triple axel, which is the only jump that takes off going forward. She might even try two. And if she lands both, it won’t just be moral victory for Liu; she will have such a cushion from that technical score that she will regain the national championship.
The spoiler in this event might be Isabeau Levito, the South Jersey skating wunderkind. Just 14, Levito is too young to qualify for the Olympics, but she is capable of landing an arsenal of triple-triple combinations that her older competitors cannot. Perhaps her most enviable quality is deep, flexible bend in the knees, generating a power that allows her to create an effortless sense of flow and flight on the ice. For a country looking for its next true figure skating star, this year might be the beginning. She lacks the polish and detail of the other top skaters for now, but she might be able to sneak to the top of the podium if this competition turns into a splat fest.
Rounding out the top six skaters is the sentimental favorite, Gracie Gold. (Lindsey Thorngren, another up-and-comer, is in fifth.) Gold has understood the pressures of being the next big thing in American figure skating. She had been set to win the 2016 world championships before wilting in the final phase of the competition, after which she lost her motivation to compete and sought treatment for depression and an eating disorder.
Gold’s return to skating has since generated respect and fostered inspiration, never more so than on Thursday, when she cleanly landed her three jumping passes and competed with a sense of calm that belied her past few years. It is mathematically possible that Gold could ascend to the podium, especially if the others falter, but not probable. The four-minute long program is more physically demanding than the two-minute-40-second short and it’s unclear whether Gold has the stamina and the power — she skated well, but methodically, on Thursday — to sustain the entire program. Either way, Gold’s story become the story of Thursday’s competition, a sentimental moment that won’t be forgotten soon.