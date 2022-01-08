When it was all done, Chen had broken his event record with score of 115.39, Zhou was second at 112.78, 17-year-old Ilia Malinin from Vienna, Va., in his first nationals, was third at 103.46 and Jason Brown (100.84) was fourth.
“There have been many amazing performances that have been done over the history of figure skating, so I can’t say definitively that this is for sure the best but in my career. This definitely one of the standout few,” Chen said in something of an understatement.
“That was a pretty incredible competition,” added Zhou. “From my perspective, to skate like I did and score 112 and not being in first place really shows the depth of talent that the U.S. men’s field has.”
The results did say a lot about the state of U.S. men’s skating — considered to be a strength of the team that will go to Beijing — especially with so many questions to be answered. Chen, the three-time world champion who recently had his three-year winning streak broken by Zhou at Skate America needed to show he could still dominate a big event. Zhou had to prove that his victory over Chen meant he was ready to contend for an Olympic medal. And Malinin’s performance meant the U.S. might have a deeper men’s team than anyone imagined.
It seemed each skater had a message to send. Chen, by seamlessly hitting two quads, signaled Japan’s two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who will likely be his biggest competitor in Beijing. Zhou soared, hitting a quad Lutz-triple toe-loop and quad Salchow while delivering a nearly flawless skate.
And then there was Malinin, who marched into the Olympic conversation clad in black leather pants and looking like he walked in from a guitar gig at one of the honky-tonk bars outside the arena. He nailed a quad Lutz and a quad toeloop-triple toeloop. By the end of his skate, most in the crowd were standing, applauding someone many had never heard of before he took the ice.
The discussion before these nationals had been about Chen, Zhou and Brown. It didn’t really include Malinin, the son of Russian skating stars whose biggest body of work recently is a series of videos on his Instagram account (handle: “quadOg”), which had just 1,208 followers before Saturday and showed him attempting jaw-dropping quad-quad combinations inside a practice rink.
He spoke softly but his manner had a swagger, almost as if he knew he had rattled the anticipated order of the nationals. He was asked about his Instagram name.
“I definitely chose that name because I knew that if I tried really hard, I could definitely look up to that name and definitely achieve what I wanted to be named as,” he said.
When asked about the video footage, Malinin was vague.
“I’ve been working on a lot of stuff that will definitely surprise a lot of people,” he said.
When asked if any of that “stuff” would be seen at Sunday’s free skate, especially with an unexpected spot in the Olympics on the line, he shook his head.
“I’m going to keep it a secret now,” he said.
No matter what Malinin does Sunday, the last hours of nationals promise drama.
“It’s the Olympics year, there’s lots of pressure, everybody’s nervous and the energy inside the arena is amazing," Zhou said.
Note: The pairs team of Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc won the free skate and took the gold medal with an overall score of 225.23, likely clinching an Olympic spot. The team of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, considered the top U.S. team, had to withdraw because of Frazier’s positive coronavirus test earlier this week. Knierim and Frazier could still be selected for Beijing when the team is named Sunday.