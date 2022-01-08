The results did say a lot about the state of U.S. men’s skating — considered to be a strength of the team that will go to Beijing — especially with so many questions to be answered. Chen, the three-time world champion who recently had his three-year winning streak broken by Zhou at Skate America needed to show he could still dominate a big event. Zhou had to prove that his victory over Chen meant he was ready to contend for an Olympic medal. And Malinin’s performance meant the U.S. might have a deeper men’s team than anyone imagined.