Liu made the team because of her body of work and not the fact she left the championships in third place after Thursday’s short program. The chance that the U.S. Figure Skating’s International Committee, which picks the Olympic teams, would have left Liu off the team was small. But, if there was a clear replacement, Chen could have been in danger. The obvious choice would be the national’s bronze medalist Isabeau Levito, who skated gracefully and nailed her jumps on Thursday and Friday, but she is 14 and ineligible for the Olympics.
What the committee was left with was one of the U.S.’s more interesting women’s Olympic teams with two women — Bell and Chen — who are in their 20s and much older than many of the top international medal hopefuls and a 16-year-old Liu who was once a rising star but has struggled with consistency in recent months.
Bell is probably the most fascinating. At 25, she is the oldest American female Olympic skater since 1928 and just three days ago would not have been seen at as a sure contender to make the Beijing team. Just a year ago, her career appeared to be in decline after a fifth-place finish at nationals, and she faced questions about whether she was considering retirement. Instead, she stripped her skating to the basics before building it back up and brought on 2018 Olympian Adam Rippon as a coach to help her with her technical performance.
All of her work seemed to come together in Nashville as she won Thursday’s short program and then took the next night’s free skate.
This is the second Olympics for the 22-year-old Chen, who finished 11th at the 2018 PyeongChang Games and considered retirement a year after Korea. She talked in recent days about how many of her successes, including two fourth-place finishes at the World Figure Skating Championships have come more because other skaters’ mistakes than her own technical brilliance. But her free skate on Friday was nearly as strong as Bell’s.
Liu, the 2019 and 2020 nationals champion, has had trouble landing some of the bigger jumps she hit when she was younger, but has become a faster skater. She has shied away from attempting a quadruple jump in recent competitions and said before Friday’s withdrawal that she would not attempt one in that night’s free skate. She probably will have to be able to land more than one in the Olympics if she hopes to beat the dominant skaters from the Russian Olympic Committee.
