“It’s hard to even really put it into words,” Jackson said Sunday, after Bowe made her decision. “I’m beyond grateful and humbled, and just — I’m happy.”
“First and foremost, Erin has earned her right to be on this 500-meter team,” Bowe said. “No one is more deserving than her to get an opportunity to bring Team USA home a medal. After that unfortunate slip, I knew in my mind before that night was even over that if it had to come down to a decision of mine, she could have my place.”
Bowe, 33, and the 29-year-old Jackson go back almost two decades as fellow athletes in their hometown of Ocala, Fla. They both started their skating careers on wheels as decorated inline skaters before attaining international success on the ice. Bowe began earlier and has represented the United States in the 2014 and 2018 Olympics, while Jackson took up speedskating in 2017 and needed only a few months to qualify for the 2018 Winter Games, becoming the first Black woman to make the U.S. long-track team.
Jackson finished 24th in the 500 meters in PyeongChang, but she excelled in 2021, winning four of eight World Cup events in the 500. Her first victory, in Poland in November, made her the first Black American woman to win a World Cup speedskating race.
Bowe, a 2018 bronze medal winner in the team pursuit who has won eight gold medals in world championship events, qualified in three events at the U.S. trials last week. After giving up her 500 meters spot to Jackson, she will represent the United States in the women’s 1,000 and 1,500. If other countries do not use all of their allocations for the women’s 500 meters at the Olympics, Bowe could still reclaim a chance to compete in that event. Also skating for Team USA in the 500 will be Kimi Goetz, who finished second at the trials in Milwaukee.
“She’s always been there for me, helping me out, even when I was just, like, the new kid back in Ocala,” Jackson said of Bowe. “She’s always been an awesome mentor and an amazing person. Someone who I can talk to if I need a friend, or advice or anything. It’s an amazing relationship, and I’m just so grateful.”
“It’s just the sprit of the Olympics,” Bowe said, “and being a great teammate. It’s bigger than just me, it’s Team USA.
“Erin has a shot to bring home a medal — hopefully a gold medal — and it’s my honor to give her that opportunity.”