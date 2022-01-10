The most consistent skater of them all is Nathan Chen, the three-time world champion and the one true gold medal contender in the group. After a nervous start to the season — he lost his first competition since the 2018 Games in PyeongChang — Chen arrived in Nashville seeking to reestablish his dominance.
He won this competition easily, but his bouncy long program with five quadruple jumps to selections from the Elton John musical fantasy “Rocketman” was far from perfect — he fell on one of his two quadruple flips and went splat when he lost concentration making faces at indefatigable skating blogger Jackie Wong. Judges at the Olympics won’t be so charitable when he faces Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, the two-time gold medalist who is heading to Beijing with the goal of doing the one jump Chen (or anyone else) cannot do: the quadruple Axel. Chen also faces competition from two other tough competitors from Japan: Shoma Uno and Yuma Kagiyama.
There was some controversy over who should join Chen on the team after Malinin’s breakout performance upended the conventional wisdom that the top three Americans were Chen, 2019 world bronze medalist Vincent Zhou and Jason Brown, who went to his first Olympics in 2014. The selection committee chose not to shake things up. Zhou is a talented jumper but an inconsistent competitor, and Brown relies on intricate footwork and emotional choreography to pick up points in the absence of his ability to land quadruple jumps.
That inability — he has landed only one, a quadruple Salchow — puts a ceiling on Brown’s potential success, which will rely on other skaters to make mistakes. But Brown’s crowd-pleasing style and ebullient personality are strong points for a sport struggling with relevance, and he continues to get stronger years after his “Riverdance” long program went viral. A strong showing from Brown is likely to land him between fifth and 10th place, while Zhou can find himself anywhere from third to last. At a disastrous 2021 world championships, he finished 25th.
The longevity and wide distribution across disciplines will serve the United States well in the opening team event, where a representative from each discipline is selected for a country-vs.-country battle. Look for the United States to head toward a silver medal, which would be its best showing since this phase of the competition was introduced in 2014. The only country with more breadth will be the squad representing the Russian Olympic Committee, which should be able to capitalize on the underwhelming skill set of the U.S. women.
In the month between now and Beijing, the three American women have the most room for improvement. The women’s competition in Nashville proved to be a bit of a nail-biter — because of what went wrong. Champion Mariah Bell watered down her already-lacking technical content — doubling the second part of her triple-triple combination. Karen Chen, who finished second, continued to have problems fully rotating her jumps before returning to the ice, gathering costly deductions along the way. Alysa Liu, the most technically proficient of the group, withdrew after she tested positive for the coronavirus. The quandary: How bad could things get?
In Beijing, the three are heading into a deep field. The Russian trio — favorite Kamila Valieva, most likely with Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova — are landing quadruple jumps using the most difficult entrances as well as the treacherous triple Axel. The Americans also must contend with Kaori Sakamoto and Wakaba Higuchi of Japan and Loena Hendrickx of Belgium, all somewhat inconsistent skaters capable of big moments on the ice. The only American who could keep up with the pack technically is Liu, particularly if she is able to land her triple Axel. Chen tends to do better in international competition, and Bell will hope to have a competition that changes her fortune at the highest level. Her three world championship placements are 12th, 12th and ninth.
Taken together, the three would do well to have the second-worst performance by American women in Olympic history, following 2018. It would be an accomplishment if all three end up in the top 10.
The chances for a medal in ice dance — maybe even multiple medals — are significantly higher. Although it’s unlikely the Americans will be able to come close to French phenoms Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, both Chock and Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue have won silver and bronze medals at the world championships. Both couples are looking for redemption after uncharacteristic mistakes in 2018 left them off the podium in PyeongChang. Their innovation, power and strength will make them medal contenders in Beijing. To do so, they will have to fend off Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, as well as avant-garde Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier. The third American ice dance team, Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, is fluid and spellbinding but lacks technical polish. Look for them to try to make the top eight.
The United States also will send its strongest squad in the pairs competition in some 20 years. Timothy LeDuc, who will make history as the first openly nonbinary Winter Olympian, and partner Ashley Cain-Gribble boast enviable extensions and a difficult arsenal of triple jumps and throws. Last year’s national champions, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, have been on the cusp of breaking out and are armed with difficult lifts.
The lingering doubts for both pairs are psychological, not athletic. Neither team has the speed nor the intricate steps to challenge the top Chinese or Russian pairs for a medal, but if both find an elusive consistency and land their side-by-side jumping passes, they could be looking at finishes between fifth and 10th place. No American pair has won a medal since 1988, and none have finished higher than sixth since 2006.