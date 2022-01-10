The chances for a medal in ice dance — maybe even multiple medals — are significantly higher. Although it’s unlikely the Americans will be able to come close to French phenoms Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, both Chock and Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue have won silver and bronze medals at the world championships. Both couples are looking for redemption after uncharacteristic mistakes in 2018 left them off the podium in PyeongChang. Their innovation, power and strength will make them medal contenders in Beijing. To do so, they will have to fend off Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, as well as avant-garde Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier. The third American ice dance team, Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, is fluid and spellbinding but lacks technical polish. Look for them to try to make the top eight.