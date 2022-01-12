The court records suggest among his alleged clients was a Nigerian sprinter who was banned from the Tokyo Games after testing positive for human growth hormone. Prosecutors said in a news release that Lira was the first person charged under federal anti-doping statutes giving American authorities global reach to indict synthetic cheaters in major sporting events. The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, named after the whistleblower in the Russian state-sponsored doping scandal, was signed into law in 2020.
Travis Tygart, CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which was consulted during the investigation, said in a statement that Lira’s indictment was a “wonderful example of the power of whistleblowers coming forward to trusted anti-doping agencies and law enforcement to ensure the protection of the Olympic Games.”
According to the complaint, the investigation began in July, weeks before the start of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, when a subject referred to as “Individual-1” found packages of vials of apparent PEDs, including human growth hormone, in an athlete’s Florida home and provided photos of the drugs to the FBI. The packages included Mexican drugs bearing Lira’s return address that apparently had been mailed to an Olympian referred to in the records only as “Athlete-1.”
In the days before the Tokyo Games, according to the complaint, that athlete tested positive for human growth hormone. Though the court documents do not identify Lira’s alleged clients, the details in the complaint concerning “Athlete-1” match the circumstances of Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare. She was suspended during the Games and ultimately received a multiyear ban. Okagbare did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
As Okagbare returned to the United States, according to the complaint, her phone was searched by American border officials and an FBI agent. The complaint cited phone communications in which she allegedly arranged for Lira to supply her and a male athlete, referred to only as “Athlete-2,” with drugs she referred to as “honey,” for human growth hormone, and “epo,” for “blood-building” drug erythropoietin.
“Hey Eric, I just sent you $2,500, can you confirm it via Zelle?” one of the alleged messages read. “And also, remember I told you [Athlete-2] had hurt his hamstring, so anything that will help the hamstring really heal fast you can actually bring it as well, ok?”
Okagbare appeared pleased with the results, allegedly writing to Lira: “Hola amigo / Eric my body feel so good / I just ran 10.63 in the 100m on Friday / with a 2.7 wind / I am sooooo happy / Ericccccccc / Whatever you did, is working so well.”
“What you did . . . is going to help you for the upcoming events,” Lira wrote to Okagbare on July 19, when she was training in Slovakia before departing for Tokyo. “You are doing your part and you will be ready to dominate.”
That day, though, a blood collection resulted in her positive test for human growth hormone. “Call me urgently,” Okagbare messaged Lira, according to the complaint. “They said one of my result came out positive on HGH… I don’t understand.”
Though Okagbare referred to Lira as a “doctor,” according to the complaint, the FBI found he is not licensed to practice medicine in any of the states where he allegedly operated. A special agent noted in the criminal complaint that Lira’s self-described specialty as a “naturopathic” therapist refers to unlicensed physicians who “diagnose, prevent, and treat acute and chronic illness to restore and establish optimal health by supporting the person’s inherent self-healing process.”
In 2021, Lira’s company received $23,800 from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to a ProPublica database tracking coronavirus relief.