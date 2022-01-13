More about the Beijing Olympics

The Beijing Olympics begin Feb. 4. Here’s what you need to know.

Is China ready to host the Winter Olympics? The host country is struggling to enforce its strict zero-covid policy, manufacture enough snow for the events and deal with a diplomatic boycott from the United States and its allies.

NHL players will no longer participate in the Winter Olympics due to a spike in coronavirus cases among players and the rise of the omicron variant.

Kaillie Humphries, the world’s most successful female bobsled racer, fought to become a U.S. citizen in time to compete in February’s Olympic Games.

Mikaela Shiffrin knows pain and loss. Now she’s back on top of the mountain.

Mental health will remain a focus at the Beijing Olympics, according to U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee leaders.