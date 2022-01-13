In less than a month, the United States brought in a new general manager and coaching staff. Instead of NHL stars, the Americans assembled a team of players competing in at the NCAA level, in European leagues or on minor league teams. The roster includes seven players with NHL experience, eight playing professionally in Europe and 15 competing in college hockey.
The U.S. men’s team underwent a similar process in 2018, when the NHL pulled its players from the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang — and this rendition will feature just one veteran who represented Team USA when it finished in seventh place four years ago: forward Brian O’Neill, who registered four points (one goal and three assists) in five games.
O’Neill plays with Finland’s Jokerit in the Kontinental Hockey League. The Americans will lean on several players starring in the KHL, including 29-year-old Kenny Agostino, who had a stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs last year, along with forwards Nick Shore and Andy Miele and defenseman Steven Kampfer, who found professional landing spots in Europe after time in the NHL. Shore has played in 299 NHL games. Kampfer is the most experienced NHL defenseman on the roster, logging 231 games.
Former University of Michigan standout goaltender Strauss Mann, who is starring in the Swedish Hockey League, is also on the roster.
There also are plenty of college players with promising NHL futures headed to Beijing. They include Michigan forwards Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson, North Dakota defenseman Jake Sanderson, and Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber. Beniers was the No. 2 overall pick by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 draft, while Sanderson was the No. 5 pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 draft. Brisson and Faber were also selected in the 2020 draft.
Minnesota State’s Nathan Smith, the NCAA’s current points leader and a former Winnipeg Jets draft pick, also is on the roster. And the squad will include a pair of former Toronto draft picks currently playing college hockey: forwards Matthew Knies (Minnesota) and Nick Abruzzese (Harvard).
Some of those young players lost a chance to compete for Team USA at the World Junior Championship when the tournament was canceled for covid-19 reasons last month.
In late December, Team USA announced David Quinn would take over head coaching duties from Pittsburgh Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan. Team USA also appointed John Vanbiesbrouck as general manager.
Vanbiesbrouck is the third general manager to handle roster preparations for Beijing. In December, Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin took over for former Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman, who resigned after an investigation determined Bowman failed to take sufficient action after he was informed of a sexual assault allegation in 2010. Guerin stepped down from Team USA after the league withdrew from Beijing in December.
NHL players competed in five consecutive Winter Olympics from 1998 through 2014. The United States earned silver medals in 2002 and 2010 after gold medal game losses to Canada in both years. Team USA has not won a gold medal in the men’s event since 1980.