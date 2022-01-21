Bobsled racing has been a sport since the late 1800s, with the first club formed in St. Moritz, Switzerland in 1897. Four-man bobsled racing was added to the Olympics in 1924 with two-man sleds being introduced eight years later at Lake Placid, N.Y. While the U.S. had early success in both the two and four-man bobsled in the sport’s early Olympic years, it has come to be dominated by the Germans in recent Olympics.