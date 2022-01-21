The women’s two-man bobsled was added in 2002. This year, the women’s monobob will be part of the Olympics.
What are the bobsled events?
— Two-man
— Four-man
— Two-woman
— Women’s monobob
What is the monobob?
The monobob is a new women’s event featuring a sled with only one driver. The Olympics has been slow to include females in bobsledding, adding the two-person sled in 2002. Under pressure to bring in more women’s bobsled events, the sport’s organizers considered a four-person sled but ultimately decided on the monobob.
Who is on Team USA?
The United States’ best medal hopes lay with its two female drivers, Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor. Humphries, who won two gold medals and a bronze in three Olympics for Canada, is the most successful women’s bobsledder in Olympic history. She left Canada for the U.S. team in 2019 and is a gold medal contender in both the monobob and two-woman events.
Meyers Taylor, who has two silver medals as a driver and a bronze as a pusher, is also a gold medal contender in both events. Kaysha Love and Sylvia Hoffman, each in their first Olympics, will be the pushers working with Humphries and Meyers Taylor.
The men, led by first-time Olympian drivers Hunter Church and Frank Del Duca, are not considered medal contenders in a sport dominated by Germany.
How fast does a bobsled go?
According to the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, a four-man bobsled can travel up to 93 mph and a monobob can go as fast as 75 mph.
How much does a bobsled weigh?
Empty, monobobs weigh roughly 357 pounds, according to the IBSG. Four-man sleds weigh up to 462 pounds empty.
How do you steer a bobsled?
Bobsleds don’t have steering wheels. Instead, the driver holds on to two D-rings that are attached to a steering bar beneath the driver’s feet. The driver gently pulls on each of the D-rings to make the sled’s front-runners turn.
Who are the medal contenders in Beijing?
In addition to Humphries and Meyers Taylor, Germany’s Laura Nolte and Mariama Jamanka are gold medal possibilities in the women’s events.
The overwhelming favorite to win the men’s events is Germany’s Francesco Friedrich, who won double-gold at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang.
What is the schedule for Bobsled at the Beijing Olympics?
Feb. 13, 8:30 p.m.: Women’s monobob qualifying
Feb. 13, 10 p.m.: Women’s monobob final
Feb. 13, 7:05 a.m.: Two-man qualifying
Feb. 14, 8:50 a.m.: Two-man final
Feb. 17, 7 a.m.: Two-woman qualifying
Feb. 18, 8:30 p.m.: Four-man qualifying
Feb. 18, 8:30 a.m.: Two-woman final
Feb. 19, 10:20 a.m.: Four-man final