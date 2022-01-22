Which leaves the IOC exposed — again — as an organization that pursues finances first and finances last. Keep in mind that these Games are in Beijing because bids originally submitted by Oslo, Stockholm and Krakow were withdrawn because of a lack of public and political support in Norway, Sweden and Poland, respectively. That’s solid thinking by the people and leaders of those cities and countries, because hosting Olympics is almost invariably lousy for the people of the host city. It’s a shame, though, because think how differently the athletes might feel if the Olympic flame made its way into a chilly stadium in Oslo rather than Beijing. Take a photo of that moment with the phone you’ve had all year, not some burner you’ve been issued so your private missives aren’t screened.