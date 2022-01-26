“Since the first call that the IOC held with Peng Shuai on 21 November 2021, the IOC team has kept in touch with her and had a number of conversations with her — the last one just the past week,” an IOC spokesperson told The Washington Post in an email. “In this way, we got to know each other better.
“For instance, she told us that she is looking forward to the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and intends to follow the competitions and her fellow Chinese Olympians closely. She also mentioned again that she is looking forward to a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach and Emma Terho, the chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, to which we had invited her in the first conversation. This meeting will happen during the Games.
“In arranging the different conversations, the Chinese Olympic Committee has always been very supportive and will also ensure that the meeting can happen even under very strict covid-19 countermeasures and in the closed loop that is in place during the Games.”
Although the IOC has attempted to downplay concerns about Peng as it prepares to host the Winter Games in Beijing, human rights activists and others have criticized the approach. The Women’s Tennis Association has taken a firmer stance, suspending tournaments in China and calling for further assurances that Peng is allowed to communicate freely.
Concern for Peng became part of the story this week at the Australian Open, where protesters sought to use the Grand Slam event to raise awareness with “Where’s Peng Shuai?” shirts and signs that were initially banned by Tennis Australia under its rules about political and commercial statements before the organization changed course.
“We’ve said that if anyone comes on-site with an intent to disrupt and use the Australian Open as a platform for themselves and really disrupts the comfort and the safety of our fans, then they’re not welcome,” Tennis Australia executive Craig Tiley said. “However, if someone wants to wear a T-shirt and make a statement about Peng Shuai, that’s fine.”
The Beijing Games are less than two weeks away, with the Opening Ceremonies scheduled for Feb. 4.