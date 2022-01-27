China has notched a number of other firsts in its military and space programs since 2008. In 2012, it launched its first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning — a recommissioned Soviet-era vessel from the 1980s — as part of an extensive upgrade of the navy. The next year, China landed its first lunar rover, and in 2019 it landed humankind’s first rover on the far side of the moon. Last year, China landed a rover on Mars, making it the only country to do so besides the United States; Beijing is seeking to send its first crewed mission to Mars in 2033.