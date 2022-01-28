Little in the past year suggests this will happen. But a part of White’s success has come from his impudence. He is almost always certain he will win. The only time he wasn’t was at the 2014 Sochi Olympics when he finished fourth — a result that gnawed at him for the next four years until he won gold at PyeongChang. He loves the buzz that follows him around the halfpipes, the hum of expectation that he is going to do something big every time he arrives at an event. Most would view this as pressure. He sees it as inspiration.