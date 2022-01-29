But the context of this season is more complex than that. As she took a breath from recapping it all Thursday, she distilled it thus: “There’s a lot going on there, and we’re not even at the Olympics yet.” The context isn’t just those pull-ups on a hotel bedframe in a desperate attempt to maintain some form of fitness. The context is perhaps best displayed by Shiffrin’s head, buried in her own arms as she leaned on a wall at the bottom of a racecourse in Schladming, Austria. She had just won her 47th World Cup slalom race, giving her more victories in a single alpine discipline than anyone in history. And she was absolutely bawling.