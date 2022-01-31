Meyers Taylor, 37, said she tested positive on Saturday in China, two days after she and her family — husband Nic Taylor, a fellow bobsledder and alternate for Team USA, and their nearly 2-year-old son Nico — arrived in the country. Because she is asymptomatic, she is quarantining at an official Beijing 2022 isolation facility and is required to test negative twice on different days to be released and allowed to compete.
Although the Olympics begin this week and the Opening Ceremonies are Friday, the bobsled competition doesn’t start until Feb. 13, with training runs starting Feb. 10 at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.
Meyers Taylor won silver medals as the driver of two-woman teams at both Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, as well as a bronze as a push athlete on Erin Pac’s two-woman sled at Vancouver 2010.
She is currently ranked No. 1 in the world this season in both the two-woman bobsled and the women’s monobob, a one-person race that is making its Olympic debut in Beijing.
Although this would be her fourth Olympics, it would be her first as a mother, having given birth to Nico, prematurely via C-section, in Feb. 2020. According to a tweet Meyers Taylor posted Jan. 27, she was staying at a hotel in Beijing before testing positive, because her son would not have been allowed to stay with her in the Olympic Village.
In her Instagram post, Meyers Taylor said, "[Y]es I am completely isolated” — implying she is separated from her family.
“This is just the latest obstacle that my family and I have faced on this journey,” she wrote on Instagram, “so I’m remaining optimistic that I’ll recover quickly and still have the opportunity to compete.”
Three Team USA athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Beijing 2022, and two are bobsledders. Brakeman Josh Williamson tested positive Jan. 23 before departing for Beijing, staying behind in hopes of recovering and being permitted to fly before the start of competition.