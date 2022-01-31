“I don’t think a lot of people in snowboarding liked how Shaun White went about things,” Gerard said. “I feel like he got that famous side of things and liked that famous side of things a little more. With that, I’m not talking trash at all about Shaun. What he’s done, literally the one person snowboarding could thank is him, because he got it to that scale, it’s so big. But then it felt like when he did get it to that scale, he kind of left it behind and went into this different celebrity side of things. Being on that side of things, I would maybe just want to do it differently than he did it, you know, bring it back to snowboarding and always remember where you came from and where you got that fame from.”