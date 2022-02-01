In the women’s halfpipe, 18-year-old Eileen Gu is considered a favorite to win gold — she’ll compete representing China, where her mother emigrated from in her 20s. Gu won the 2021 world championship in the event, as she did in the slopestyle, along with a bronze in big air. Gu also is expected to contend in those events in Beijing. Gu is firmly atop the World Cup standings, ahead of the United States’ Hanna Faulhaber.