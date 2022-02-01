Those events will be held from Feb. 3 to Feb. 19 at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou and Big Air Shougang in Beijing.
Here’s what to know about freestyle skiing at the Winter Olympics:
What is freestyle skiing?
Blending speed, agility, acrobatics and showmanship while performing aerial tricks, freestyle skiing features six events apiece on the men’s and women’s side: aerials, big air, halfpipe, moguls, ski cross and slopestyle. In addition to the debut of big air, these Olympics also will include a mixed team event in aerials for the first time. Here is a breakdown of the events and judging:
Aerials: Athletes perform acrobatic twists and flips in the air after skiing off a ramp. The total score is calculated by adding together air, form and landing scores, then multiplying by the jump’s degree of difficulty.
Halfpipe: Skiers perform jumps and turns in a halfpipe structure — a U-shaped course with 22-foot walls. Five judges assess runs based on height, difficulty, variety, execution and progression of tricks, averaging the scores in each category.
Moguls: Skiers traverse a sloped course covered in mounds of snow. Each run is judged by a panel of judges. Sixty percent of the score is judged on turns, 20 percent on air and 20 percent on speed, as each run is timed.
Ski cross: Four athletes race down a course featuring jumps, rollers and banks. Intentional contact — by pushing, pulling or another method that causes another skier to slow down, fall or exit the course — is grounds for disqualification.
Slopestyle: Performing on a course with obstacles such as rails, tables, boxes and jumps, skiers are judged on criteria such as progression, amplitude, execution, variety and difficulty of tricks.
Big air: Skiers glide down a nearly 60-foot ramp that propels them into the air, where they perform tricks that are judged on factors such as number of rotations, flips and grabs.
Mixed team aerials: Each team consists of three skiers, with at least one of each gender, to perform aerial maneuvers. The individual scores are added together, and the team with the highest score wins.
How many athletes can compete in freestyle skiing at the Olympics?
A total of 284 athletes will compete in freestyle skiing in Beijing — 142 men and 142 women. A maximum of 16 men or 16 women can compete for each country.
Who won medals in freestyle skiing in 2018?
The United States’ David Wise again will be a headliner in Beijing as he aims to win his third consecutive gold medal in the men’s halfpipe. After winning his first gold in Sochi in 2014, Wise defended his title with another in PyeongChang, using a career-best run in the final round to edge teammate Alex Ferreira.
Canada had a strong showing across several events in PyeongChang: Cassie Sharpe took gold in the women’s halfpipe, and Kelsey Serwa claimed the country’s third consecutive gold medal in women’s ski cross ahead of teammate and silver medalist Brittany Phelan. Brady Leman won the gold medal in the men’s ski cross, and countryman Mikael Kingsbury took home the gold in men’s moguls, the country’s third consecutive title in that event.
Belarus’s Hanna Huskova won the women’s aerials, giving her country its second consecutive gold medal in the event.
Several athletes won gold medals for their countries for the first time, including Ukraine’s Oleksandr Abramenko (men’s aerials), Norway’s Oystein Braten (men’s slopestyle), France’s Perrine Laffont (women’s moguls) and Switzerland’s Sarah Hoefflin (women’s slopestyle).
Who are the medal contenders in Beijing?
The 31-year-old Wise will be a headliner as he chases a third consecutive halfpipe gold medal, but he should have plenty of competition from his countrymen, including Ferreira and Aaron Blunck, along with New Zealand’s Nico Porteous, the 2021 world champion.
In the women’s halfpipe, 18-year-old Eileen Gu is considered a favorite to win gold — she’ll compete representing China, where her mother emigrated from in her 20s. Gu won the 2021 world championship in the event, as she did in the slopestyle, along with a bronze in big air. Gu also is expected to contend in those events in Beijing. Gu is firmly atop the World Cup standings, ahead of the United States’ Hanna Faulhaber.
Gu will face competition from Sharpe, who will try to win a second consecutive gold medal in halfpipe after earning medals in the event in four consecutive X Games.
Kingsbury, considered the most accomplished moguls skier in history, will be the heavy favorite to win another gold. Kingsbury won world championships in the event in 2019 and 2021. On the women’s side, Laffont will contend to win another gold medal for France — she claimed the 2021 world championship. She sits in second place in the World Cup rankings behind Australia’s Jakara Anthony.
What is the schedule for freestyle skiing?
All times Eastern
Feb. 3, 5 a.m.: Women’s moguls qualification
Feb. 3, 6:45 a.m.: Men’s moguls qualification
Feb. 5, 5 a.m.: Men’s moguls qualification, final
Feb. 6, 5 a.m.: Women’s moguls qualification, final
Feb. 6, 8:30 p.m.: Women’s big air qualification
Feb. 7, 12:30 a.m.: Men’s big air qualification
Feb. 7, 9 p.m.: Women’s big air final
Feb. 8, 10 p.m.: Men’s big air final
Feb. 10, 6 a.m.: Mixed team aerials final
Feb. 12, 9 p.m.: Women’s slopestyle qualification
Feb. 13, 6 a.m.: Women’s aerials qualification
Feb. 13, 8:30 p.m.: Women’s slopestyle final
Feb. 13, 11:30 a.m.: Men’s slopestyle qualification
Feb. 14, 6 a.m.: Women’s aerials final
Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m.: Men’s slopestyle final
Feb. 15, 6 a.m.: Men’s aerials qualification
Feb. 16, 6 a.m.: Men’s aerials final
Feb. 16, 8:30 p.m.: Women’s halfpipe qualification
Feb. 16, 10:30 p.m.: Women’s ski cross seeding
Feb. 16, 11:30 a.m.: Men’s halfpipe qualification
Feb. 17, 1 a.m.: Women’s ski cross 1/8 finals, quarterfinals, semifinals, final
Feb. 17, 8:30 p.m.: Women’s halfpipe final
Feb. 17, 10:45 p.m.: Men’s ski cross seeding
Feb. 18, 1:45 a.m.: Men’s ski cross 1/8 finals, quarterfinals, semifinals, final
Feb. 18, 8:30 p.m.: Men’s halfpipe final