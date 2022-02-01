“We don’t have an awesome option that we see as the future of the sport long-term,” said Knight, who will join ESPN as an NHL analyst after the Olympics, a move she hopes will bring more visibility to women in her sport. “We figured that we could do our part and create an organization that helps fill in those gaps. The onus is on us. … We’re willing to make difficult decisions and to push this sport to significant heights, but we’re not willing to pass this problem on to another generation.”