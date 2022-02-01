She was parked at a Stop & Shop grocery one day when she realized the store employee collecting carts probably made more money than a professional women’s hockey player. That’s when Knight called her mother — and received the harsh advice.
Knight recounts that memory often, because those early days in Boston gave rise to perhaps her most important work. Last year, the 32-year-old became the career leading scorer at the world championships, and this week in Beijing she will be the oldest U.S. women’s hockey Olympian in history when she appears in her fourth Games. But nothing she has done in the past 10 years carries the resonance of her work as an advocate for equity in a sport that has never fairly compensated her.
“The fight that she fights, day in and day out, is 100 times more exhausting than any training day,” teammate Kendall Coyne Schofield said. “When you look at Hilary Knight’s career, I look at a generational player that has missed out on the opportunity to earn her worth because that is not provided in the professional landscape. You look at the type of caliber player she is, and put her in the men’s game, I mean she’s making millions of dollars.”
While training with Team USA as it readies to defend its gold medal win over Canada four years ago in PyeongChang, Knight has continued her work with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, which was formed to promote a viable professional league in North America. The organization has offered around 200 of the world’s top players an alternative to the Premier Hockey Federation, the continent’s only professional women’s league, which Knight and her teammates have said is not sustainable.
“We don’t have an awesome option that we see as the future of the sport long-term,” said Knight, who will join ESPN as an NHL analyst after the Olympics, a move she hopes will bring more visibility to women in her sport. “We figured that we could do our part and create an organization that helps fill in those gaps. The onus is on us. … We’re willing to make difficult decisions and to push this sport to significant heights, but we’re not willing to pass this problem on to another generation.”
This month could prove pivotal to those efforts as stakeholders in the women’s game seek to capitalize on the Olympic exposure. That includes the six-team PHF, which announced in January plans to double its salary cap to $750,000 per team and to add two expansion franchises next year, a move that might lure back some PWHPA members. For the next month at least, the goal for every top player is to showcase the sport on its grandest stage.
“We’re all advocating for the same thing, and that’s the growth of women’s hockey on the world stage. … We want to get recognition; we want to get everything we can,” said Joel Johnson, the U.S. women’s team coach. “This sport deserves the attention that hasn’t been quite provided yet.”
Knight and the PWHPA have not commented publicly on the PHF announcement but did unveil another stop on the group’s Dream Gap Tour in Ottawa in February. It has secured lucrative sponsorships from companies such as Budweiser and Secret, and NHL teams have stepped in to provide resources and arenas to host games.
The PWHPA has attracted some of the best players in the world to its cause — including Coyne Schofield, a U.S. captain who has participated in the NHL All-Star Game skills challenge and works for the Chicago Blackhawks as the league’s first female development coach. Rival players from Canada have joined the PWHPA, as have a long list of young players who have looked to Knight for guidance.
“She just has really taught me how to be a professional athlete in the way that she advocates for the next generation of our sport and women’s sports,” said Maddie Rooney, a 24-year-old goaltender for Team USA who is part of the PWHPA. “It is very courageous. She and some other mentors on our team do things behind the scenes that we don’t even know about.”
Since the PWHPA launched in 2019, Knight has endured plenty of skepticism in the hockey world, viewed by some as a disrupter in her own sport.
“A lot of people think we’re crazy,” Knight said. “I think, rest assured, people probably thought others were crazy when they had a vision of what they wanted the future to look like in a certain industry … to be that disrupter and innovator in an industry. It’s sort of that awkward tension of, ‘Until we’re successful, people are going to doubt. And even when we are successful, people are going to doubt even more and try to chip away at it.’ ”
Knight credits her father — “a blue-sky thinker,” she said — with instilling an entrepreneurial spirit. Her family learned hockey after moving from California to the Chicago suburbs when Hilary was young. The sport became her way to make friends, and she learned the rules in part by playing hours of NHL video games and begging her parents to take her to watch the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves, throwing tantrums whenever the family would leave during the third period to get home at a decent hour on school nights.
She thought less about the inequities of the sport and more about putting on a good example for her three younger brothers. Still, there were stark reminders. While dominating on boys’ teams as a youth, she overheard parents say nasty things during tryouts, and she cut her hair short so she wouldn’t be bullied or targeted by opponents.
Her first Olympic moment came in 1998, when she jumped up and down on her couch to celebrate the United States’ gold-medal win over Canada in the first Winter Games for women’s hockey.
“I remember ‘98 and what that did to me and how it sparked a dream … seeing it and saying, ‘I want to be like Cammi Granato,’ ” Knight said of the team’s star, who later became one of the first women inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame. “It’s so powerful to have role models and continue that visibility. That’s why it hits that soft spot part of me.”
In July, Knight broke Granato’s record for points at the world championships.
At the University of Wisconsin, Knight helped the Badgers win two national championships and enjoyed a lifestyle bolstered by the program’s resources — from chartered travel to meals to “Grey’s Anatomy” viewing sessions with teammates.
That made the realities of post-college life even starker. Trying to make ends meet as a professional player in North America, Knight had stints in the now-defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League and the North America Women’s Hockey League, which has morphed into the PHF.
By 2017, Knight had found her voice against inequities. She was one of the leaders of a strike against USA Hockey, boycotting the world championships after negotiations over better wages and equitable support came to a standstill. The sides came to an agreement just days before the tournament.
“The 2017 fight has helped in this pro hockey fight significantly,” Coyne Schofield said. “We were successful in that boycott because we were able to come together; we were able to have one voice.”
Knight was preparing to leave for Finland for the world championships in March 2019 when she received the call that the Canadian Women’s Hockey League was folding. The news deflated some of the continent’s best players just days before they were to perform on one of the game’s biggest stages.
When Knight arrived in Finland, she and some of her American teammates met with several counterparts from Canada and began to hatch a plan to form the PWHPA. As Knight started making calls to potential contacts who could help, she had so many questions. Where might the teams play? How much would tickets cost? How would they go about getting insurance?
She found plenty of allies and legal assistance from Philadelphia law firm Ballard Spahr. Even as the organization landed major sponsors and managed to host games at places such as Madison Square Garden and Chicago’s United Center in its first two years, Knight continues to push for more and to face new questions. How will the PHF’s new investment affect the PWHPA? And would the NHL become more involved in the future?
“The NHL is its own organization and its own company,” Knight said. “When things make sense, I’m sure there’s going to be collaboration and synchronization that will align.”
A more immediate question facing Knight: Will this be the final Olympics of her decorated career? She doesn’t know. Even if it is, her fight to raise the prominence of women’s hockey won’t end in Beijing.
“That’s a starting point, right?” she said. “Where I want to see women’s hockey at the professional level is a young girl being able to sign up and say, ‘This is what I am going to do as a career’ — and earning, at the very minimum, a livable wage.”