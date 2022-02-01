The Olympics are marketed as having a massive branding appeal, but in reality, they place a mirror in front of the host city. The beauty and the blemishes become clear, and then the humanity of athletes from all over the world makes everything worth it. This time, the beauty is walled off, and the blemishes are troubling and unavoidable. The athletes will remain the main event, and they have a way of thriving in adverse circumstances. But rarely is this event so entirely about the competition. Rarely does this event commence without a fruitful cultural exchange between host and visitors. Staged during a somewhat calmer moment in the pandemic, Tokyo was a quiet event with few spectators, but its bubble was much more permeable.