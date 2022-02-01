On Tuesday here, they celebrated the Lunar New Year with a zeal that penetrated this giant sports bubble. As local Olympic officials and volunteers shared food, played music and educated visitors about the holiday’s tradition and importance, they offered a glimpse of the kind of vitality that these 2022 Games will be without most of the time.
“You can already feel the spirit of the Chinese Spring Festival,” Zhao said. “At this moment, the whole country is filled with celebration.”
He talked about a spirit of family reunion, public togetherness and culture. He described the part of the Olympics that transcends competition, the part that makes it a bucket-list adventure. The part that Beijing won’t be able to manufacture this month. The city is making history as the first to host a Summer and Winter Olympics, both within a span of 14 years. Before the pandemic, the timing seemed perfect, too, coinciding with the Lunar New Year, when the nation is at its most cheerful.
Now, though, much of the joy has been displaced. With the current situation, the location of the Games means little. It is simply the ground upon which the Olympic movement will move forward, stubbornly, on schedule to satisfy television contracts, another indicator that chasing revenue means more than any rhetoric about the glory of sport.
The organizing committee kept referring to “simple, safe and splendid” as a theme for the muted Beijing 2022. That’s smart, I guess. The alliteration sounds better than declaring that they’re just trying to make the most of it.
Yan Jiarong, who is also a BOCOG spokesperson, considered all the excitement and hardships and called it “a very unique and unforgettable experience for me.” In 2015, when Beijing was awarded the Winter Olympics over Almatay, Kazakhstan, it felt like a gift, an opportunity for China to showcase its evolution to the world. It turned out to be a tricky, high-priced assignment.
Covid-19 created the need for the most expansive sports bubble of this protracted pandemic. China fortified it. And so far it feels like a Games that will be observed through plexiglass. If someone told me that I was merely on a movie set resembling the republic, I’d shrug and say, “Figures.” In three days since entering the closed loop — the fortresslike environment in which we shuttle from hotel to Olympic venues and nowhere else — it has been challenging to get a sense of place and impossible to feel the city’s vibe.
And so what will be Beijing’s reward? These Games arrive just six months after the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which were delayed for a year. Beijing 2022 must compete for attention with the Super Bowl. There will be little chance to explore the festive culture of China and the lives of its average citizens, which figures to make scrutiny of the government’s awful human rights record even more pronounced.
The Olympics are marketed as having a massive branding appeal, but in reality, they place a mirror in front of the host city. The beauty and the blemishes become clear, and then the humanity of athletes from all over the world makes everything worth it. This time, the beauty is walled off, and the blemishes are troubling and unavoidable. The athletes will remain the main event, and they have a way of thriving in adverse circumstances. But rarely is this event so entirely about the competition. Rarely does this event commence without a fruitful cultural exchange between host and visitors. Staged during a somewhat calmer moment in the pandemic, Tokyo was a quiet event with few spectators, but its bubble was much more permeable.
In practice, these are not the Beijing Winter Olympics. They aren’t allowed to be. They should be referred to as the Winter Olympics (Beijing). The barrier separating why you’re here and where you are couldn’t be more impenetrable.
Over the past two years, there have been plenty of sterilized sports experiences, including the 2020 NBA bubble and last year’s Tokyo Olympics. But when you combine heightened worldwide concern over the omicron variant with China’s nationwide zero-covid policy, you get an event drenched in caution. You get a cotton swab shoved down your throat daily and few chances to get a taste of the region. The diligence about health and safety may increase the likelihood of getting through the next three weeks relatively unscathed, but the host will hardly get the chance to flicker, let alone shine.
“It’s been super difficult,” United States curler Vicky Persinger said of managing the covid-19 countermeasures before and during arrival. “You’re getting excited to go to the Olympic Games, and you want to be around your family, and they want to celebrate with you, especially since they can’t come here.”
In that sense, Persinger can relate to the 19,000 Olympic volunteers, the majority of whom are Chinese citizens staying in the closed loop and isolating from their families during a time in which they normally would be gathering in their hometowns and reveling in the new year.
“It’s still a lifetime chance I’m getting,” said Beijing Olympic volunteer Liang Shichao, 20. “I miss the regular traditions, but I am proud to be here. This is a dream.”
Inside these inaccessible Games, there’s still plenty of the familiar Olympic spirit. It just too bad it has no room to spread.