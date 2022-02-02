“We are not even sure I will ever be allowed to return to the village,” she said in the tearful Instagram post. “Obviously this is very hard for me, so I ask y’all to give me some time to consider my next steps because I’m not sure I can handle 14 more days and the Olympic competition while being in isolation.”
Meylemans’s post raised concerns about how the isolation was affecting her mental health. Although she was allowed to train in isolation, the extended quarantine may have ended as women’s skeleton training heats begin Feb. 7. Competition starts on Feb. 11.
As her post gained attention, Belgian Olympic officials and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) intervened on Meylemans’s behalf, and she was permitted early Thursday to move into the Yanqing Village, where she will be monitored over the next week under close contact protocol. She must train in isolation and will be tested twice daily during that period.
“Close contacts can train and compete, live in the Olympic Village, but need to be in a single room, transported alone and need to eat alone,” the IOC said in a statement. “Since there was no such room directly available, she was temporarily accommodated in a hotel close to the Olympic Village. It is a facility which is dedicated to close contacts in order for them to meet all the criteria to continue to train and compete.”
“When the IOC learned about her personal situation after her arrival in the hotel, it took immediate contact with the NOC of Belgium to ensure that appropriate support was offered to her swiftly. She moved to a single room in the Olympic Village at around midnight. We are glad that all the efforts led to the successful and swift resolution of this situation. The IOC will continue to support Kim Meylemans and the NOC.”
In a statement addressing Meylemans’ situation, the Belgian Olympic Committee said Olympic coronavirus measures should account for athletes’ well-being. It declined to comment further on the situation.
Meylemans placed 14th in the women’s singles event during her Olympic debut in 2018, but she was viewed as a possible medal contender in Beijing after top-four finishes during this World Cup season.
Meylemans experienced a less harrowing isolation at the start of the pandemic two years ago, when she traveled to Panama for what was supposed to be a 12-day postseason vacation with her partner. They wound up stuck in the country for two months instead.
“On the bright side we’re safe, healthy & together experiencing the kind of adventure we’ll still be telling our grandchildren one day!” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Stay safe & positive peeps.”