Here’s what to know about figure skating at the Winter Olympics in Beijing:
What are the events in figure skating?
Medals will be awarded in five events: men’s singles, women’s singles, pair skating, ice dance and team. Men, women and pairs compete with a short program and a free skate. Ice dance tandems have rhythm dance and free dance programs. Scores from each program are cumulative.
The team event, introduced in 2014, begins with 10 countries, which select a representative to perform each discipline’s short program. Countries earn points based on their skaters’ finishes — 10 points for first place, nine for second and so on. The five teams with the highest totals after the short programs advance to the free skate programs. Points are tallied in the same way based on placements, and medals are awarded to the teams with the highest cumulative totals. Countries can make substitutions in two disciplines between the short program and free skate.
How many figure skaters go to the Olympics?
The United States will send 16 figure skaters to the 2022 Games — three men, three women, two pairs and three ice dance teams. Countries can send up to 18 skaters — three entries per discipline — but the United States did not qualify for the maximum number of spots in pairs.
A total of 144 athletes will take part in the figure skating competition at these Games: 30 in men’s singles, 30 in women’s singles, 19 pairs (38 skaters) and 23 ice dance teams (46 skaters).
Who will represent the United States in Beijing?
Chen, a gold medal contender, headlines the group of U.S. figure skaters in Beijing. He finished fifth in his Olympic debut in 2018 after stumbling in the short program, but he earned the best score in the field for his free skate. Chen won the gold medal at each of the past three world championships. Vincent Zhou, a 2018 Olympian and the 2019 world bronze medalist, also has medal hopes but has struggled with consistency. Jason Brown, a 2014 Olympian and 2018 alternate, doesn’t have the same jumping ability as the other American men. Brown has never medaled at the world championships but has placed in the top 10 four times.
The U.S. women — Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu — will compete in a deep field and face stiff competition for medals. Liu, a 16-year-old selected for the team despite pulling out of nationals after a positive coronavirus test, has the technical ability to keep up with some of the top skaters. She won the bronze medal at the 2020 junior world championships. Chen finished 11th at the 2018 Games and twice has placed fourth at the world championships (in 2017 and 2021). Bell’s best placement at the world championships was ninth in 2019.
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, along with Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc, will compete in pairs skating. Knierim competed in the 2018 Games with Chris Knierim as her partner. She and Frazier finished seventh at the most recent world championships. Cain-Gribble and LeDuc finished ninth at the world championships in 2019 and 2021. LeDuc is the first openly nonbinary Winter Olympian. Cain-Gribble and LeDuc won the U.S. nationals, and Knierim and Frazier still made the Olympic team after they withdrew when Frazier tested positive for the coronavirus.
Americans have medaled in ice dance at each of the past four Olympics, and three duos will represent the United States in Beijing: Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, and Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker. Hubbell and Donohue won the silver at the 2021 world championships, where Chock and Bates finished fourth. Both duos have multiple world medals and have the potential to bring the country multiple dance medals in same Olympics for the first time.
What is the age limit for figure skating?
To participate in senior competitions, the International Skating Union requires that skaters have turned 15 by the July 1 that immediately precedes the event. For these Games, athletes would have needed to turn 15 by July 1, 2021. Isabeau Levito, who won the bronze medal at the recent U.S. nationals, is 14 and ineligible to compete in Beijing.
When did the United States last medal?
In 2018, the United States won bronze medals in the team event and in ice dance, thanks to Maia and Alex Shibutani. Before failing to medal at the past three Games, U.S. women had medaled at 11 straight Olympics. The country’s longest medal drought is in pairs. Jill Watson and Peter Oppegard earned the bronze medal in 1988, and the United States hasn’t finished on the podium since.
Who medaled in PyeongChang?
In 2018, Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu won his second Olympic gold in men’s singles, followed by fellow Japanese skater Shoma Uno with the silver. Hanyu and Uno will compete in Beijing. Spain’s Javier Fernández, who retired in 2019, earned the bronze.
None of the skaters who medaled in women’s singles in PyeongChang will compete in Beijing. Alina Zagitova (gold) and Evgenia Medvedeva (silver) continued Russia’s run of strong performances in this event, and Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond earned the bronze.
In pairs skating, Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany won the gold medal, but they will not return this year. China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong earned the silver in 2018 and will contend for another medal in their home country. Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada took the bronze. Radford returns for the 2022 Games, but he’s skating with Vanessa James after Duhamel’s retirement.
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada (gold), Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France (silver), and the Shibutani siblings of the United States (bronze) won the ice dance medals in PyeongChang. Only the French duo returns for Beijing.
Canada (gold), the Olympic Athletes from Russia (silver) and the United States (bronze) won medals in the team event.
Who are the medal favorites?
Hanyu, who has won the gold medal at the past two Olympics, returns as the gold-medal favorite. He will be challenged by Chen, who finished ahead of him at the 2021 and 2019 world championships. Uno returns as a defending Olympic medalist with his silver in 2018, and 18-year-old Japanese skater Yuma Kagiyama won silver at the 2021 world championships.
Zhou, another American, placed sixth at the 2018 Games and third at the 2019 world championships (but just 25th last year) and could have a chance to medal in Beijing. Mark Kondratiuk, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, won the recent European championships.
The three Russian women will contend for medals, led by 15-year-old phenom Kamila Valieva. She won the European championships in January and is the 2020 junior world champion. Anna Shcherbakova earned the silver medal at the European championships and won the 2021 world championships, and Alexandra Trusova placed third at each of those competitions.
Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto finished sixth at the 2018 Olympics and followed that with fifth- and sixth-place performances at the 2019 and 2021 world championships. Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx enters these Games off a fourth-place showing at the European championships, behind the three Russian skaters. Liu is the United States’ best hope for a medal in women’s singles.
Each of the pairs representing the Russian Olympic Committee has finished on the podium at the world championships and will contend for a medal in Beijing. Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov won gold in 2021, and Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii earned the bronze. The other Russian pair, Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, won the world silver medal in 2019 and 2018 and finished fourth at the 2018 Olympics. China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, who took the silver in PyeongChang and won the gold at the world championships in 2019, enter as co-favorites with Mishina and Galliamov.
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France are the favorites in ice dance. They have four world gold medals and won the silver in PyeongChang. The United States, Canada and Russia have been frequent medalists in this event at recent Olympics. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of the Russian Olympic Committee won the gold medal at the most recent world championships. American duo Hubbell and Donohue earned the silver at the 2021 world championships, with fellow U.S. team members Chock and Bates in fourth. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier from Canada won the bronze medal at 2021 world championships.
The team event favors well-rounded squads, so the United States should contend for a medal. In the women’s singles discipline, the Americans lack the star power of the Russian Olympic Committee, which will be the favorite.
Have any notable skaters withdrawn?
Russian skater Mikhail Kolyada withdrew because of a positive coronavirus test just over a week before the competition is set to begin. He has placed in the top eight at the past five world championships and was eighth at the 2018 Olympics. Yevgeny Semenenko replaced Kolyada.
What is the schedule of figure skating events?
All times Eastern.
Feb. 3, 9:02 p.m.: Team event, men’s short program
Feb. 3, 10:41 p.m.: Team event, rhythm dance
Feb. 4, 12:22 a.m.: Team event, pairs short program
Feb. 5, 8:37 p.m.: Team event, women’s short program
Feb. 5, 10:57 p.m.: Team event, men’s free skate
Feb. 6, 8:22 p.m.: Team event, pairs free skate
Feb. 6, 9:36 p.m.: Team event, free dance
Feb. 6, 10:42 p.m.: Team event, women’s free skate
Feb. 7, 8:22 p.m.: Men’s short program
Feb. 9, 8:37 p.m.: Men’s free skate
Feb. 12, 6:07 a.m.: Rhythm dance
Feb. 13, 8:22 p.m.: Free dance
Feb. 15, 5:08 a.m.: Women’s short program
Feb. 17, 5:08 a.m.: Women’s free skate
Feb. 18, 5:38 a.m.: Pairs short program
Feb. 19, 6:08 a.m.: Pairs free skate
Feb. 19, 11 p.m.: Exhibition gala