Chen, a gold medal contender, headlines the group of U.S. figure skaters in Beijing. He finished fifth in his Olympic debut in 2018 after stumbling in the short program, but he earned the best score in the field for his free skate. Chen won the gold medal at each of the past three world championships. Vincent Zhou, a 2018 Olympian and the 2019 world bronze medalist, also has medal hopes but has struggled with consistency. Jason Brown, a 2014 Olympian and 2018 alternate, doesn’t have the same jumping ability as the other American men. Brown has never medaled at the world championships but has placed in the top 10 four times.