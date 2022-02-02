For 19 days in February, hockey again will assume its position as a marquee event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, and the women’s and men’s tournaments could mirror the brackets of four years prior at the PyeongChang Games. Barring an upset on the women’s side, the United States and Canada are expected to meet for a gold-medal rematch after the Americans stunned their rivals with a shootout victory in 2018. The Canadians had won the previous four gold medals.

And on the men’s side, the field could be wide open again after the NHL pulled its players from competition because of coronavirus concerns, leaving 11 of the 12 teams in this year’s tournament without players who compete in the world’s best league. NHL players competed in five consecutive Winter Olympics from 1998 to 2014, but the league opted out in 2018 and did the same in December for Beijing after initially being onboard.

Here’s what to know about hockey at the Winter Olympics in Beijing:

What is the Olympic hockey format?

The women’s format will feature 10 teams for the first time, with two-tiered groups of five teams each. After group play, the five teams from Group A — including the United States and Canada — will advance to the quarterfinals, while the top three teams from Group B will also advance to the quarterfinals.

The men’s format from the past three Olympics will remain in place in Beijing: Three groups of four will compete in three games, with the results determining seeding. The best four teams — the group winners and the second-ranked team with the best record — advance to the quarterfinals, while the remaining eight teams will play an eliminating qualification game. That will be followed by four rounds of elimination games.

Which country has won the most Olympic gold medals?

Canada has won the most gold medals in men’s and women’s hockey; the men have claimed nine gold medals, and the women have won four since the tournament was added in 1998.

Who won the last Olympics in hockey?

The U.S. women defeated Canada, 3-2, in a shootout to claim the gold medal and end the Canadians’ bid for a fourth consecutive title. The gold medal was the Americans’ second since the women‘s tournament was added in 1998.

On the men’s side, Russia, competing under the title of Olympic Athletes of Russia, won the gold medal over surprise finalist Germany with a 4-3 overtime win. Canada claimed the bronze.

Who will be the key players for the United States?

The U.S. women are looking to repeat behind a roster that includes 13 returners from the 2018 team. It includes forward Hilary Knight, who will become just the fourth American player to compete in a fourth Olympics, along with a cast of players making their third appearance at the Games — Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel and Lee Stecklein. The women open against Finland on Feb. 3.

With the NHL not participating, the U.S. men’s roster features players competing at the NCAA level, in European leagues or on minor league teams. The only returner from the 2018 team, which finished seventh, is forward Brian O’Neill.

Several players have NHL experience, including forward Nick Shore (299 games) and defenseman Steven Kampfer (231), and there are 13 NHL prospects, led by Michigan forwards Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson, North Dakota defenseman Jake Sanderson and Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber. The U.S. men open against China on Feb. 10.

What is the Olympic hockey schedule for Beijing?

All times Eastern

Women’s preliminary round

Feb. 2, 11:10 p.m.: Canada vs. Switzerland

Feb. 2,11:10 p.m.: Czech Republic vs. China

Feb. 3, 3:40 a.m.: Sweden vs. Japan

Feb. 3, 8 a.m.: United States vs. Finland

Feb. 3, 11:10 p.m.: Russia Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland

Feb. 3, 11:10 p.m.: Denmark vs. China

Feb. 4, 11:10 p.m.: Canada vs. Finland

Feb. 5, 3:40 a.m.: Japan vs. Denmark

Feb. 5, 3:40 a.m.: Czech Republic vs. Sweden

Feb. 5, 8:10 a.m.: United States vs. Russia Olympic Committee

Feb. 6, 3:40 a.m.: Japan vs. China

Feb. 6, 8:10 a.m.: United States vs. Switzerland

Feb. 6, 11:10 p.m.: Canada vs. Russia Olympic Committee

Feb. 7, 3:40 a.m.: Denmark vs. Czech Republic

Feb. 7, 8:10 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Finland

Feb. 7, 8:10 a.m.: Sweden vs. China

Feb. 7, 11:10 p.m.: United States vs. Canada

Feb. 8, 3:40 a.m.: Japan vs. Czech Republic

Feb. 8, 8:10 a.m.: Russia Olympic Committee vs. Finland

Feb. 8, 8:10 a.m.: Denmark vs. Sweden

Women’s quarterfinals

Feb. 10, 11:10 p.m.

Feb. 11, 8:10 a.m.

Feb. 11, 11:10 p.m.

Feb. 12, 3:40 a.m.

Women’s semifinals

Feb. 13, 11:10 p.m.

Feb. 14, 8:10 a.m.

Women’s bronze medal game: Feb. 16, 6:30 a.m.

Women’s gold medal game: Feb. 16, 11:10 p.m.

Men’s preliminary round

Feb. 9, 3:40 a.m.: Russia Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland

Feb. 9, 8:10 a.m.: Czech Republic vs. Denmark

Feb. 9, 11:10 p.m.: Latvia vs. Sweden

Feb. 10, 3:40 a.m.: Finland vs. Slovakia

Feb. 10, 8:10 a.m.: United States vs. China

Feb. 10, 8:10 a.m.: Canada vs. Germany

Feb. 10, 11:10 p.m.: Denmark vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Feb. 11, 3:40 a.m.: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland

Feb. 11, 3:40 a.m.: Sweden vs. Slovakia

Feb. 11, 8:10 a.m.: Finland vs. Latvia

Feb. 11, 11:10 p.m.: United States vs. Canada

Feb. 12, 3:40 a.m.: Germany vs. China

Feb. 12, 8:10 a.m.: Czech Republic vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Feb. 12, 8:10 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Denmark

Feb. 12, 11:10 p.m.: Latvia vs. Slovakia

Feb. 13, 3:40 a.m.: Sweden vs. Finland

Feb. 13, 8:10 a.m.: China vs. Canada

Feb. 13, 8:10 a.m.: United States vs. Germany

Men’s qualification playoffs

Feb. 14, 11:10 p.m.

Feb. 14, 11:10 p.m.

Feb. 15, 3:40 a.m.

Feb. 15, 8:10 a.m.

Men’s quarterfinals

Feb. 15, 11:10 p.m.

Feb. 16, 1 a.m.

Feb. 16, 3:40 a.m.

Feb. 16, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s semifinals

Feb. 17, 11:10 p.m.

Feb. 19, 8:10 a.m.

Men’s bronze medal game: Feb. 19, 8:10 a.m.

Men’s gold medal game: Feb. 19, 11:10 p.m.