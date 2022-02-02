And on the men’s side, the field could be wide open again after the NHL pulled its players from competition because of coronavirus concerns, leaving 11 of the 12 teams in this year’s tournament without players who compete in the world’s best league. NHL players competed in five consecutive Winter Olympics from 1998 to 2014, but the league opted out in 2018 and did the same in December for Beijing after initially being onboard.
Here’s what to know about hockey at the Winter Olympics in Beijing:
What is the Olympic hockey format?
The women’s format will feature 10 teams for the first time, with two-tiered groups of five teams each. After group play, the five teams from Group A — including the United States and Canada — will advance to the quarterfinals, while the top three teams from Group B will also advance to the quarterfinals.
The men’s format from the past three Olympics will remain in place in Beijing: Three groups of four will compete in three games, with the results determining seeding. The best four teams — the group winners and the second-ranked team with the best record — advance to the quarterfinals, while the remaining eight teams will play an eliminating qualification game. That will be followed by four rounds of elimination games.
Which country has won the most Olympic gold medals?
Canada has won the most gold medals in men’s and women’s hockey; the men have claimed nine gold medals, and the women have won four since the tournament was added in 1998.
Who won the last Olympics in hockey?
The U.S. women defeated Canada, 3-2, in a shootout to claim the gold medal and end the Canadians’ bid for a fourth consecutive title. The gold medal was the Americans’ second since the women‘s tournament was added in 1998.
On the men’s side, Russia, competing under the title of Olympic Athletes of Russia, won the gold medal over surprise finalist Germany with a 4-3 overtime win. Canada claimed the bronze.
Who will be the key players for the United States?
The U.S. women are looking to repeat behind a roster that includes 13 returners from the 2018 team. It includes forward Hilary Knight, who will become just the fourth American player to compete in a fourth Olympics, along with a cast of players making their third appearance at the Games — Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel and Lee Stecklein. The women open against Finland on Feb. 3.
With the NHL not participating, the U.S. men’s roster features players competing at the NCAA level, in European leagues or on minor league teams. The only returner from the 2018 team, which finished seventh, is forward Brian O’Neill.
Several players have NHL experience, including forward Nick Shore (299 games) and defenseman Steven Kampfer (231), and there are 13 NHL prospects, led by Michigan forwards Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson, North Dakota defenseman Jake Sanderson and Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber. The U.S. men open against China on Feb. 10.
What is the Olympic hockey schedule for Beijing?
All times Eastern
Women’s preliminary round
Feb. 2, 11:10 p.m.: Canada vs. Switzerland
Feb. 2,11:10 p.m.: Czech Republic vs. China
Feb. 3, 3:40 a.m.: Sweden vs. Japan
Feb. 3, 8 a.m.: United States vs. Finland
Feb. 3, 11:10 p.m.: Russia Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland
Feb. 3, 11:10 p.m.: Denmark vs. China
Feb. 4, 11:10 p.m.: Canada vs. Finland
Feb. 5, 3:40 a.m.: Japan vs. Denmark
Feb. 5, 3:40 a.m.: Czech Republic vs. Sweden
Feb. 5, 8:10 a.m.: United States vs. Russia Olympic Committee
Feb. 6, 3:40 a.m.: Japan vs. China
Feb. 6, 8:10 a.m.: United States vs. Switzerland
Feb. 6, 11:10 p.m.: Canada vs. Russia Olympic Committee
Feb. 7, 3:40 a.m.: Denmark vs. Czech Republic
Feb. 7, 8:10 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Finland
Feb. 7, 8:10 a.m.: Sweden vs. China
Feb. 7, 11:10 p.m.: United States vs. Canada
Feb. 8, 3:40 a.m.: Japan vs. Czech Republic
Feb. 8, 8:10 a.m.: Russia Olympic Committee vs. Finland
Feb. 8, 8:10 a.m.: Denmark vs. Sweden
Women’s quarterfinals
Feb. 10, 11:10 p.m.
Feb. 11, 8:10 a.m.
Feb. 11, 11:10 p.m.
Feb. 12, 3:40 a.m.
Women’s semifinals
Feb. 13, 11:10 p.m.
Feb. 14, 8:10 a.m.
Women’s bronze medal game: Feb. 16, 6:30 a.m.
Women’s gold medal game: Feb. 16, 11:10 p.m.
Men’s preliminary round
Feb. 9, 3:40 a.m.: Russia Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland
Feb. 9, 8:10 a.m.: Czech Republic vs. Denmark
Feb. 9, 11:10 p.m.: Latvia vs. Sweden
Feb. 10, 3:40 a.m.: Finland vs. Slovakia
Feb. 10, 8:10 a.m.: United States vs. China
Feb. 10, 8:10 a.m.: Canada vs. Germany
Feb. 10, 11:10 p.m.: Denmark vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Feb. 11, 3:40 a.m.: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland
Feb. 11, 3:40 a.m.: Sweden vs. Slovakia
Feb. 11, 8:10 a.m.: Finland vs. Latvia
Feb. 11, 11:10 p.m.: United States vs. Canada
Feb. 12, 3:40 a.m.: Germany vs. China
Feb. 12, 8:10 a.m.: Czech Republic vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Feb. 12, 8:10 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Denmark
Feb. 12, 11:10 p.m.: Latvia vs. Slovakia
Feb. 13, 3:40 a.m.: Sweden vs. Finland
Feb. 13, 8:10 a.m.: China vs. Canada
Feb. 13, 8:10 a.m.: United States vs. Germany
Men’s qualification playoffs
Feb. 14, 11:10 p.m.
Feb. 14, 11:10 p.m.
Feb. 15, 3:40 a.m.
Feb. 15, 8:10 a.m.
Men’s quarterfinals
Feb. 15, 11:10 p.m.
Feb. 16, 1 a.m.
Feb. 16, 3:40 a.m.
Feb. 16, 8:30 a.m.
Men’s semifinals
Feb. 17, 11:10 p.m.
Feb. 19, 8:10 a.m.
Men’s bronze medal game: Feb. 19, 8:10 a.m.
Men’s gold medal game: Feb. 19, 11:10 p.m.