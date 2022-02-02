The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, naming Meyers Taylor and Shuster as the athletes voted for the honor by their Team USA teammates, and saying Bowe, the runner-up in the election for the female flag-bearer, would “walk on behalf” of Meyers Taylor.
The Opening Ceremonies are scheduled to take place Friday at Beijing’s National Stadium, with more than 150 U.S. athletes expected to participate.
Meyers Taylor, a four-time Olympian and three-time medalist, is quarantining at the Beijing 2022 isolation facility after testing positive, along with her husband, 23-month-old son and father, on Saturday. A second test Sunday confirmed the infection, and she now must test negative on consecutive days to be released from isolation and allowed to compete. Bobsled competition begins Feb. 13.
Bowe, 33, was a bronze medalist in PyeongChang 2018 in long-track team pursuit and is a seven-time world champion. Last month at U.S. Olympic Trials, she drew attention for giving up her spot in the 500-meter race to teammate Erin Jackson, who had fallen at finished third at trials, with only the top two earning Olympic berths. However, Bowe later earned entry into the event after speedskating’s governing body reallocated spots.
“Taking on this responsibility is the honor of a lifetime,” Bowe said in a statement through the USOPC, “and I will proudly carry the American flag on behalf of Elana, her family and all of Team USA.”
Shuster, 39, has been on every United States Olympic team since Turin 2006, earning a bronze medal in 2006 as lead and a gold in 2018 as skip. The 2018 medal was the United States’ first gold in Olympic curling. He will become the first American curler to carry the Stars and Stripes at a Winter Games.