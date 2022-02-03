Decker screamed in pain, the desperation in her voice amplified by a mostly empty arena. She twisted her body in agony near the five Olympic rings painted by the corner boards, and trainers frantically waved for a stretcher.
More medical personnel arrived in blue gowns and carefully loaded Decker on the stretcher before wheeling her off. She unbuckled her chinstrap and bowed her head as her stunned teammates gently tapped their sticks in support.
They would regain their composure enough to cruise to a 5-2 victory to open their gold medal defense at these Olympics, but will now be without one of their star players. Decker, who suffered a left leg injury, is not only Team USA’s top center and a catalyst to its attack — she is also one of its foremost leaders. After Thursday’s game, however, USA Hockey said she would miss the remainder of the Games.
Even after the U.S. had built a 2-0 lead by the end of the first period, Decker’s team looked in shock. The Americans came together in front of their net at that point, sharing hugs and helmet taps before heading to the locker room.
There were already unprecedented challenges getting to Thursday night — the pandemic wreaked havoc on the team’s training schedule, which also had an impact on its ability to cultivate team chemistry. And the U.S. athletes face what every Olympian will face here in Beijing — constant testing, isolation and nearly empty arenas.
Still, there were enduring reminders of Team USA’s firepower and leadership after Decker went down. Within the next five minutes, the Americans quickly made it 2-0 on goals from Amanda Kessel and Alex Carpenter. The team’s coach, Joel Johnson, paced up and down the bench as the second period was set to begin, tapping each of his shellshocked players on the top of their helmets.
Finland arrived in Beijing with a veteran roster hungry to finally break through North American dominance at the Olympics. No other country outside the United States or Canada has ever won a gold medal in the event since it premiered in 1998, and Finland claimed bronze medals in two of the last three Winter Games. In the 2019 world championships on its own home ice, Finland nearly upset the United States in the gold medal game — only to have a potential game-winning goal in overtime waved off. The Americans then clinched a 2-1 victory in a shootout.
By the early stages of the second period Thursday, United States captain Kendall Coyne Schofield scored two quick goals to push the lead to 4-0, and the team’s defense tightened the screws as Finland mustered just two shots in the second.
