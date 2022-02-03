Between an outbreak of the omicron variant and a diplomatic boycott by Western countries, along with the possibility of a foreign athlete speaking out against human rights abuses, the potential for embarrassment for Xi and the Chinese leadership is high. Unlike the 2008 Summer Olympics — a showcase of the nation’s dramatic development up to that point — the 2022 Games are a reflection on Xi’s leadership, under which China has grown more influential but also more isolated and at loggerheads with the United States and other Western democracies.