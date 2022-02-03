Those events will run nearly the duration of the Games — from Feb. 5 to Feb. 20 — and will be held at the National Cross-Country Skiing Center in Zhangjiakou, which is in the northern province of Hebei.
Here’s what to know about cross-country skiing at the Winter Olympics in Beijing:
How do you qualify for cross-country skiing at the Winter Olympics?
Cross-country skiing will feature 296 athletes across 12 events. The International Ski Federation (FIS) designates spots based on point totals that athletes accumulate in FIS competition during the Olympic qualification period, which ran from July 2019 to January 2022. Each country can send up to 16 athletes, with a maximum of eight men and eight women on each team. No more than four athletes per country may compete in one event.
What are the cross-country skiing events?
The 12 events are broken into six competitions for men and women: individual, sprint, team sprint, skiathlon, relay and mass start The FIS determines which technique will be used for each event — classical or skate (also known as freestyle). Those styles alternate at the major events of the world championships and Olympics.
Individual: These races will be held using the classical technique. The men will compete for 15 kilometers, while the women will race for 10. Skiers will start in 30-second intervals, with the fastest time — not necessarily who crosses the finish line first — claiming victory.
Sprint: Using a freestyle technique, athletes will compete in a time trial format on a 1.5-kilometer course, with the top 30 from qualifying heats advancing to the quarterfinals. Ten skiers will advance to the semifinals, while the top four in those two heats — as well as the skiers with the fifth- and sixth-fastest times — will move on to the final with a chance to medal.
Team sprint: This race features the classical technique and a mass start, with two skiers on each team completing six laps on the sprint course — two laps at a time. The event will begin with semifinal heats.
Skiathlon: The skiathlon combines the classical and freestyle technique in two stages. After a mass start, skiers will compete in the first half of the racing using the classical technique, then switch skis to race using the freestyle technique to the finish line. The men will race consecutive 15-kilometer stretches, while the women will race back-to-back 7.5-kilometer legs.
Relay: Teams of four skiers will complete four laps — the first two in classical technique, the last two in freestyle — with athletes tagging their teammates after skiing each leg. The men will compete at 4x10 kilometers, while the women will race at 4x5 kilometers.
Mass start: The longest cross-country skiing event at the Games, the mass start is considered one of the marquee events of the Olympics. All skiers start at the same time, and the first to cross the finish line in the freestyle race claims the gold medal. The men race for 50 kilometers, while the women ski for 30.
What country has won the most gold medals in cross-country skiing?
Norway has won 47 gold medals and has claimed 121 of the 508 medals that have been awarded since 1924. That is 41 more total medals than second-place Sweden, which has won 31 gold medals. Just two other countries have won at least 15 gold medals: the Soviet Union (25) and Finland (21).
What are the rules of cross-country skiing?
Officials are stationed across the course to judge potential technique violations, which often occur on the corners and when athletes attempt to switch tracks. If tracks exist on a corner, athletes must stay within those tracks using classical technique.
While changing tracks during the race is legal — skiers often do this to efficiently improve position and to pass competitors — skiers who repeatedly change tracks, especially on hills to leverage more speed, will be flagged for a violation. If a skier is assessed two violations during a race, they are disqualified.
Who are the medal contenders?
The United States claimed its first gold medal in cross-country skiing in 2018, when Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall won the team sprint in PyeongChang. Randall has retired, but Diggins has continued to be a force in the sport. The overall World Cup champion in 2021, she sits third in the world rankings. She is expected to headline the group of Americans competing in Beijing, along with Rosie Brennan, who finished fourth in the 2021 World Cup standings and is 15th in the world rankings, but they will have to contend with the usual powerhouses.
While Norway star Marit Bjorgen retired after winning five medals (including two gold) in PyeongChang, pushing her career total to 15, her teammate Heidi Weng has climbed to fourth in the world rankings and is looking to return to the podium after winning a bronze in 2014. Currently sitting atop the World Cup standings are Russia’s Natalia Nepryaeva and Sweden’s Ebba Andersson. Nepryaeva debuted at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, finishing fourth in the sprint and helping Russia win a bronze in the relay. Also expected to be in the mix is Norway’s Therese Johaug, who has won three medals in her Olympic career but was forced to sit out in 2018 because of a doping suspension.
On the men’s side, Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo established himself as a star at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, winning gold medals in the individual sprint, the team sprint and the 4x10 kilometer relay — and he is a gold medal favorite in multiple events in Beijing. Klaebo sits atop the World Cup standings, ahead of Russian rival Alexander Bolshunov, who won three silver medals and a bronze in 2018 and will be a medal contender. Norway and Russia own six of the top seven places atop the World Cup standings, which also include Finland’s Iivo Niskanen, who won the gold medal in the 50-kilometer freestyle in 2018.
What is the schedule for cross-country skiing?
All times Eastern
Feb. 5, 2:45 a.m.: Women’s skiathlon
Feb. 6, 2 a.m.: Men’s skiathlon
Feb. 8, 4 a.m.: Women’s individual sprint freestyle
Feb. 8, 4 a.m.: Men’s individual sprint freestyle
Feb. 10, 2 a.m.: Women’s 10km classical
Feb. 11, 2 a.m.: Men’s 15km classical
Feb. 12, 2:30 a.m.: Women’s 4x5km relay
Feb. 13, 2 a.m.: Men’s 4x10km relay
Feb. 16, 4 a.m.: Women’s team sprint classical
Feb. 16, 4:40 a.m.: Men’s team sprint classical
Feb. 19, 1 a.m.: Men’s 50km freestyle
Feb. 20, 1:30 a.m.: Women’s 30km freestyle