While Norway star Marit Bjorgen retired after winning five medals (including two gold) in PyeongChang, pushing her career total to 15, her teammate Heidi Weng has climbed to fourth in the world rankings and is looking to return to the podium after winning a bronze in 2014. Currently sitting atop the World Cup standings are Russia’s Natalia Nepryaeva and Sweden’s Ebba Andersson. Nepryaeva debuted at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, finishing fourth in the sprint and helping Russia win a bronze in the relay. Also expected to be in the mix is Norway’s Therese Johaug, who has won three medals in her Olympic career but was forced to sit out in 2018 because of a doping suspension.