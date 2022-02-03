In 2014, that made her an oddball. Today, she should be considered an archetype.
During this watershed period of mental health awareness in sports, the focus has been on the awakening as prominent athletes have shouted “Enough!” and challenged the norm of blind perseverance. But for it to turn into a lasting movement, the conversation can’t be limited to the documentation of hardships. While it has been revelatory to witness superstars such as Simone Biles show their emotional strain and advocate for a more nurturing competitive environment, they are put in the difficult position of needing to show vulnerability to reach a compassionate audience.
For authentic change to occur, the discussion must be more lush, and that’s where it would help to elevate Anderson’s example and recognize her as more than a different kind of star. She’s not just a two-time Olympic slopestyle champion and legend in the sport who comes with quirky trimmings. She’s not just a personality. Her greatness is tied to all that she is, and her openness provides a chance to observe how one elite athlete persists during the hardest time of most of our lives.
The South Lake Tahoe, Calif., native called the past year “an absolute nightmare” as she continued to compete during a pandemic and watched her hometown smolder in a wildfire. Anderson thought about not coming to the Beijing Olympics to compete for a third straight slopestyle gold medal. She’s a person who, in normal times, struggles with her relationship to the world, so much so that she agonizes about flying often because of how aircraft emissions impact the environment. But she decided that she needed to compete. At 31, this might her last Olympics moment.
“It was pretty challenging for myself,” Anderson said. “But at the end of the day, I felt really grateful and privileged to have this opportunity and use this platform to inspire young girls and athletes all over the world that with hard work and dedication, you can do anything.”
You can even be yourself. Sometimes, striving robs athletes of their humanity. They are trained to be tough without nuance, competitively reckless. We mythologize the maniacal and fail to recognize alternatives. No one will ever accuse Anderson of losing herself amid ambitions of being the best.
She’s the only woman to win a slopestyle gold in its Olympic history. Anderson won the sport’s debut in Sochi in 2014, and she repeated under dangerously windy conditions four years later at the PyeongChang Games. She stands as the most accomplished female slopestyle snowboarder ever. All the while, she has insisted on making her wellness as important as the results. She is an antidote for all the misguided beliefs about the crushing sacrifices that winners must make.
Commitment is essential, and certainly, that mandates a shuffling of priorities. But it shouldn’t make an athlete eliminate self-care.
“I really believe that a lot of my success in sports, it’s not just being a physically strong and active snowboarder,” Anderson said during a pre-Olympics virtual event promoting Dakine outdoor apparel. “I really think it’s mind, body, spirit and aligning all those things together, because you can’t just be one thing. Like, in our sport, the ego takes such a big role and trying to be the best and trying to win. And ever since I was a little kid, my mom always ingrained in me and all my sisters and brothers to be humble, to never take anything for granted, and it’s okay to be confident, but you don’t want to be cocky.
“And I know that when my ego’s out of place and I’m thinking I’m the [expletive] and winning all this stuff … boom! An injury happens. Or I get sick. Or tired. Just things happen. So a lot of my success, I feel, in my snowboarding and personal life comes from checking your ego, staying grounded, using these tools that we all have access to if we want to.”
Anderson will say often, “Nature is medicine to me.” She talks of walking barefoot in the summer and going birdwatching. She’s more interested in sharing stories about the meadow near her home than explaining the intricacies of pulling off a 1080 combo on her snowboard.
For these Olympics, she brought all her favorite wellness products: frankincense oil, Dragon Herbs, Deep Blue Rub, her journal and so much more.
“I feel like half my suitcase is my medicine bag,” she said, laughing. “I try to keep my bags to under 50 pounds, but a lot are filled with wellness tools.”
She always brings her favorite book to events: “You Can Heal Your Life.” It’s the life-changing gift her mother gave her when she suffered a punctured spleen at age 17. As she lay in the hospital bed, Anderson started doing the mental work that keeps her in balance now.
She’s here to win gold again, but you get the sense that she doesn’t have to win gold. She’s not chasing history, not aiming to solidify any Greatest Of All Time status. She doesn’t need a GOAT emoji next to her name to achieve fulfillment.
“I feel still really passionate about pushing my riding,” Anderson said. “I think I’m capable of more, progression-wise, in my own runs. That’s why I’m still here.”
While she’s still here, there is plenty to learn from Anderson. We now know the proper way to react when athletes can’t endure. But it shouldn’t take breakdowns to spark concern.
As she steps onto the Olympic stage once again, Anderson is not an entertaining outlier. She is a model competitor, an example of how critical preventive care can be to a healthier sports environment. Here’s hoping she brought enough essential oil to share.