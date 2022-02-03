“I really believe that a lot of my success in sports, it’s not just being a physically strong and active snowboarder,” Anderson said during a pre-Olympics virtual event promoting Dakine outdoor apparel. “I really think it’s mind, body, spirit and aligning all those things together, because you can’t just be one thing. Like, in our sport, the ego takes such a big role and trying to be the best and trying to win. And ever since I was a little kid, my mom always ingrained in me and all my sisters and brothers to be humble, to never take anything for granted, and it’s okay to be confident, but you don’t want to be cocky.