But instead of stumbling as he did in PyeongChang as a wide-eyed teenager, the 22-year-old Chen skated with confidence, brilliantly working through his routine, nailing each element with precision and easily winning the first event of the team competition with a score of 111.71.
Dressed in a slim black suit over a white T-shirt, Chen moved with a cool that was the opposite of the two, error-riddled short programs he managed in 2018. His performance on Friday also put the U.S. in excellent shape to improve upon the bronze medal it got in the team event in 2018.
“I’m happy with the way I skated,” Chen said after his performance. “It was great to be able to have a short program that I skated well at the Olympics. Take as much as I can from the experience and take it day by day from here.”
He said he came into Friday trying not to think about the previous Olympics, something he has said repeatedly that he has tried to do in the years after the PyeongChang Games. His comfort was clear from the start Friday, even before landing his first jump, a quad flip.
Friday’s short program was filled with many of Chen’s hardest jumps, including a highly challenging quad Lutz triple toeloop, but he hit them all as if he was simply floating across the ice.
Chen has a fraught history with the Olympics. In his only other Games, he appeared in the same position — leading the U.S. in the team event’s short program — and made three uncharacteristic mistakes that seemed to foreshadow his eventual collapse in the men’s individual short program. Then, he failed to complete almost all of his jumps and finished 17th, leading to his eventual fifth-place finish in South Korea.
He has recently said that he was not prepared for the size and power of the Olympics back then, when he was just 18. In the years since, he has tried to look at the Olympics as just another competition, choosing to focus on the joy of skating instead of putting pressure on himself to be perfect.
“You learn the most from your mistakes and I certainly learned a lot from that competition and I don’t think I would be able to be here where I am now without having had that experience,” he said Friday when asked if his skate had “exorcised a demon” for him. “So rather than that being a demon, I think that was a very helpful learning experience.”
The men’s short program is the first of eight programs in the team event.
Chen will skate again Tuesday in the men’s individual short program, the first of two events that will go a long way if he is to create a legacy as one of the top skaters of his generation.