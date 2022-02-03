Chen, a gold medal favorite in the men’s singles competition, struggled four years ago in his Olympic debut, which also began with his short program in the team event. Since winning a bronze medal with the team and finishing fifth in the individual competition in 2018, Chen has won three straight world championships.
Knierim was also part of the bronze-winning team in PyeongChang. At the time, she skated with her husband, Chris Knierim. Hubbell and Donohue placed fourth in ice dance at the 2018 Games and have medaled three times at world championships.
The team event, which debuted in 2014, spans three days before skaters compete for individual medals. Ten countries select a representative from each discipline to perform a short program, and the skaters earn points based on their ranking. The top five teams advance to the free skate portion of the competition.
With a well-rounded squad in Beijing, the United States is poised to win its third consecutive medal in this event. The Russian Olympic Committee will be the favorite for the gold.
The United States has earned the bronze medal in the two previous editions of the team event. Both times, the Canadians and the Russians earned the top two spots on the podium, with Canada winning the gold in 2018 and Russia in 2014.
The United States has only a few serious medal contenders in figure skating: Chen and two American ice dance tandems — Hubbell and Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates. For the rest of the U.S. skaters, this team event is their best opportunity to medal.
Countries can make two substitutions during the team event, so the athlete who performs the short program in a discipline won’t necessarily represent the team again in the free skate. In 2014 and 2018, the United States used its substitutions in men’s and women’s singles skating, while the pairs and ice dance teams contributed in both the short program and the free skate.