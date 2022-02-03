Fast-forward 14 years to a new Olympics, and there has been a dramatic shift in China’s cultural climate. As conflict with the West intensifies, China has seen a rise of fervent nationalism, and the governing Communist Party is now more selective of whom it welcomes. Some of the talent behind 2008′s display of cultural soft power have since ran afoul of Beijing thanks to stricter political censorship and a celebrity morality campaign.
Zhang Yimou, the mastermind
The esteemed Chinese director of “Raise the Red Lantern,” “Hero” and “House of Flying Daggers” is set to reprise his 2008 role of directing the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and keeps his reputation of sure-footedness in threading his art through the needle of Beijing’s censorship.
Yet not even he is immune to China’s new climate, and there were gasps when his film “One Second” was pulled at the last minute from the Berlinale festival in 2019. A version of the film, set during the politically sensitive Cultural Revolution, finally made it out last year.
Even as censorship tightens, Zhang has balanced his patriotic films with edgier ones. His latest film, “Cliff Walkers,” however, fell firmly in the former category and was about 1930s Chinese spies seeking to expose Japanese crimes against humanity on the eve of World War II.
Ai Weiwei, the artist
In a measure of China’s political freedom at the time, the irreverent Beijing artist helped design the famous Bird’s Nest stadium for the 2008 Games, despite his cheeky, political-themed art like a series of photos of himself giving Tiananmen Square the middle finger.
Three months before the 2008 Olympics, Ai launched a “Citizens’ Investigation” into the government’s handling of a deadly earthquake in Sichuan province, publishing names of victims in defiance of officials. He also criticized Beijing in interviews and op-eds in the run-up to the 2008 Games.
In 2009, Ai was beaten by police in an incident related to the earthquake investigation, and in 2011, he was arrested for “economic crimes” and held without charges for 81 days. He was allowed to leave China in 2015, and has lived in exile since.
Albert Leung, the lyricist
The prominent Hong Kong lyricist composed the words to “Beijing Welcomes You,” a cheerful anthem commissioned for the 2008 Games. But as Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters took to the streets in 2014, Leung became increasingly outspoken on politics. He penned the lyrics to “Hold Up the Umbrella,” a rallying song for the pro-democracy Occupy Central movement.
In 2019, after holding a concert in sympathy with Hong Kong protesters, thousands of his songs were taken down from Chinese online music stores. As Hong Kong’s space for free speech narrowed, Leung moved to Taiwan, where he remains politically active.
Wang Leehom, pop royalty
The “King of Chinese Pop” featured prominently in the 2008 Olympics, serving as a torchbearer and singing “Beijing Beijing, I Love Beijing” at the Closing Ceremonies. The Taiwanese-American crooner held the first solo pop concert at the Bird’s Nest Olympic venue in 2012.
Then in December 2021, his wife Lee Jinglei wrote a lengthy public note accusing him of serial infidelity, soliciting prostitutes and bullying. Authorities came down hard against Wang as part of a broader celebrity-morality campaign that was quite selective in places: for example, allegations against former vice premier Zhang Gaoli by Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai that surfaced at the same time were quashed.
Chinese firms canceled endorsement deals with Wang, and even Beijing’s inward-looking anti-corruption agency, the Central Committee of Disciplinary Inspection, weighed in: “The recent case of the collapse of a celebrity’s image has once again proven that the words and actions of public figures receive a lot of attention, and their actions have an impact on society.”
Jaycee Chan, the singer
The American-born Hong Kong singer — son of martial arts movie star Chan — was one of the artists featured in the anthem “Beijing Welcomes You.” He was arrested in Beijing in 2014 and jailed for six months after police found marijuana in his apartment and he tested positive for the drug.
A nationwide drug sweep took place that year after President Xi Jinping said he would “harshly” crack down on drugs and other immoral activities. His father continues to be well-received in China, where he is steadfastly patriotic in his comments, including remarking last year that he wanted to join the Chinese Communist Party.
Amy Cheng contributed to this article.
