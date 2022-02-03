Ding Jiaxi is a lawyer who has been active in Chinese human rights causes for more than a decade. In December 2019, he was detained, put under house arrest for six months with no access to lawyers or his family and subjected to various forms of torture — extended exposure to loud noises, shackling, etc. Xu Zhiyong is a university professor who long has pushed for political reform and the rule of law. In February 2020, he was detained and eventually sent to the same facility in China’s Shandong Province that houses Ding. One has been held for just more than two years; the other, just less. Their trials should have been held within three months of their detainments. Instead, they wait.