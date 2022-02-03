These pandemic Olympics will be held largely without fans on what amounts to a soundstage. They are little more than a Hollywood production, lacking only two-dimensional storefronts. But the precise location must be remembered: These Olympics are in China, and that carries with it grave entanglements. The lasting impact of these Games must not to be to celebrate China. It must be to scrutinize its leadership.
“For starters, I think it’s important for people to understand that the same government that’s hosting the 2022 Winter Games has been committing and continues to commit — and will be committing while the Olympics are going on — crimes against humanity,” said Sophie Richardson, the China Director at Human Rights Watch.
At their best, the Olympics should help us better understand the host country’s people and traditions and history. That can be complicated anywhere, and that’s fine. China is both vast and ancient, and at a regular Olympics during normal times, there may be time to examine and explore it all. But what should be front of mind during Beijing 2022 is the behavior of Beijing in 2022.
“The spectacle of the Olympics cannot cover up genocide,” said Omer Kanat, executive director of the Uyghur Human Rights Project. “It’s hard to understand why anyone feels it’s even possible to celebrate international friendship and ‘Olympic values’ in Beijing this year.”
According to Human Rights Watch and other advocacy groups, the Chinese government has arbitrarily detained, tortured and forced into labor more than a million Uyghurs, a Muslim ethnic population largely in Xinxiang, to the country’s northwest. Beijing has suffocated free speech and dissenting opinion in Hong Kong, quelling even peaceful protests and closing newspapers. It has restricted free religion, speech and movement in Tibet, where it has worked relentlessly to destroy the Tibetan culture — often through torture and other means of violence.
In an email, Renee Xia, the director of advocacy group China Human Rights Defenders, lamented, among other things, “China’s pervasive total state surveillance,” a situation that affects not only China’s citizens, but the athletes who arrive to compete here. The welcome message: Bring personal phones at your peril, because your personal information almost certainly will be compromised.
“Olympic athletes will have to be concerned about if they can trust what the government is telling them about anything,” Richardson said in a phone interview late last month, “from air pollution to covid concerns to surveillance to censorship.”
China is the world’s second-largest economy, and forecasts show that it likely will surpass the United States as a global financial superpower at some point in the next decade. Its tentacles reach every corner of the globe, and foreign companies can’t and don’t ignore the markets available in a country of 1.4 billion people.
But the International Olympic Committee is here by choice — and, apparently, with its eyes closed. The IOC has “awarded” the Games to Beijing twice this century. That’s a stand with the Chinese government, not against it.
Thursday evening here, IOC President Thomas Bach simultaneously claimed that “there is no discrimination whatsoever” in the Olympics and reiterated the IOC’s stance that it will be steadfastly politically neutral. Never mind that these issues aren’t political in nature. They’re human in nature.
“If we are taking a political stamp on it, and we are getting in the middle of sanctions and disputes and confrontations of political powers, then we are putting the Games at risk,” Bach said at his pre-Games news conference. “In the end, you would have Olympic Games only between national Olympic committees whose governments agree on every political situation. The Games would lose their universality.”
The Uyghurs performing forced labor surely wouldn’t want that.
Exposed, too, are the IOC’s corporate partners, and the most generous should be listed here for posterity: Airbnb, Alibaba, Allianz, Atos, Bridgestone, Coca-Cola, Intel, Omega, Panasonic, P&G, Samsung, Toyota and Visa. We might as well add NBC to the list, because the broadcaster paid $7.75 billion for the rights to the next six Olympics, beginning with these Games. Watch the coverage and count the number of times Uyghurs are mentioned.
The Olympics are supposed to celebrate diversity and inclusion. They are being staged in a country with a one-party government that prefers monoethnicity and is forcibly excluding — and mistreating, and worse — swaths of its own people. According to human rights experts, Xi Jinping, the president since 2013, envisions a uniform China without any differences among its ethnic and religious minorities. Xi imagines the ideal Chinese citizen, and it should be replicated 1.4 billion times over: She or he should speak Chinese, express loyalty to the Communist Party, and respect and observe the traditions and customs of the country’s ethnic majority, the Han.
“Anything else is treated not just with discrimination,” Richardson said, “but with persecution and in many cases prosecution.”
The mass crimes against the people of Xinxiang, Tibet and Hong Kong make the skin crawl and the eyes water. But in some ways, the injustices thrust upon individuals are as chilling.
China’s finely crafted web of digital surveillance for the Beijing Olympics has been years in the making
Ding Jiaxi is a lawyer who has been active in Chinese human rights causes for more than a decade. In December 2019, he was detained, put under house arrest for six months with no access to lawyers or his family and subjected to various forms of torture — extended exposure to loud noises, shackling, etc. Xu Zhiyong is a university professor who long has pushed for political reform and the rule of law. In February 2020, he was detained and eventually sent to the same facility in China’s Shandong Province that houses Ding. One has been held for just more than two years; the other, just less. Their trials should have been held within three months of their detainments. Instead, they wait.
Beijing has forced the disappearance of other dissenters, most notably and recently Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, a three-time Olympian who in November, on social media, accused a senior government official of sexually assaulting her. Her post was deleted, discussion of her case censored online, and she largely has disappeared from public view.
Bach said Thursday he intends to meet with Peng in person during the Games. He did not call for an investigation into her case.
“If she wants to have a direct inquiry, of course we would also support her in this,” he said. “But it must be her decision. It’s her life. It’s her allegations.”
Friday night, the Olympic cauldron will be lit.
These Games are being diplomatically boycotted by a slew of nations, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and most recently India. The accountability, though, must last beyond these two-and-a-half weeks. The Olympics will deliver unforgettable performances, because they always do. What’s more important is that we not forget the behavior of the host country — and the IOC’s role in scrubbing it. Said Richardson: “A failure in that regard — along with awarding them a sparkly little object like the Olympics — only emboldens them.”