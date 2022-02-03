Here is what to know about snowboarding at the Olympic Games.
What are the snowboarding events at the Olympics?
There are five snowboarding events contested by both men and women, plus a mixed event.
Halfpipe: Contestants perform highflying, acrobatic tricks while riding down a U-shaped course and receive points based on the difficulty and amplitude of their runs.
Slopestyle: Riders navigate a course with features such as rails and jumps and finish with one huge jump, receiving a score based on the difficulty, style and amplitude of their tricks.
Big air: Riders take off of a giant jump and perform one trick, which is judged on its amplitude, difficulty and landing.
Parallel giant slalom: Racers ride next to one another down a slalom course, with their times advancing contestants to the final, where they compete in a bracket-style tournament.
Snowboard cross: Competitors race six at a time over a winding, hilly course with three massive jumps at the end, a recipe for chaos and danger. The winner often is determined by who can navigate the course and their opponents without crashing.
The snowboard cross mixed team event will make its Olympic debut. There will be 16 teams featuring one man and one woman. In each heat, four men start. When each male competitor crosses the finish line, his female teammate starts at the top of the course, given an advantage or disadvantage based on her teammate’s performance. The first woman to cross the line wins.
How you qualify for Olympic snowboarding?
The process varies depending on the discipline, but every country can send no more than four athletes in each event, and nations can send a full snowboarding roster of up to 26 riders with no more than 14 men or women. Slopestyle and big air are considered the same event for qualifying because essentially all riders who compete in one compete in the other.
In the United States, three riders per event qualify based on world ranking and performance at selection events leading up to the Games. The final spot is discretionary. White, for example, did not rank as one of the United States’ top four halfpipe athletes but was chosen based on past and projected performance.
Is Shaun White competing in the 2022 Olympics?
Yes. White seemed to put a cap on his Olympic career in 2018, redeeming his fourth-place finish in 2014. White has nothing to prove after he won his third halfpipe gold medal in PyeongChang, but he will return for his fifth Olympics at 35. Despite his impeccable credentials and skill, White will be challenged to defend against PyeongChang silver medalist Ayumu Hirano and 2021 world champion Yuto Totsuka, both of Japan. White’s performances in the lead-up to the Games have been shy of his peak, but he did make the podium at January’s Laax Open against an elite field. No matter what happens, White’s legacy is secure. “He’s the GOAT,” American slopestyle rider Red Gerard said.
Who are the Olympic snowboarding favorites?
Chole Kim: In PyeongChang, Kim exploded into a global star. She had secured the gold medal even before her final run, then topped herself with a performance that pushed the entire sport forward. Kim returns to the Olympics as a seasoned 21-year-old, and the rest of the sport is still trying to keep up. She dominated the early season and enters Beijing a heavy favorite to repeat.
Jamie Anderson: The most decorated female snowboarder in X Games history and the standard-bearer in women’s slopestyle, Anderson remains the only woman to win a slopestyle gold and will try for her third in Beijing at 31. Fellow American Hailey Langland, back for her second Olympics at 21, will attempt to seize the torch from one of her idols.
Red Gerard: As a 17-year-old in 2018, Gerard toppled the favorites with an artistic and audacious final run to win slopestyle gold. He enters these Olympics as one of the favorites and still is one of the most creative riders in the sport, a product of his organic beginnings, following his older brothers to mountains on cheap lift tickets. He’ll compete in big air, too — he made the final at PyeongChang — but slopestyle is his bread and butter. Norwegian Marcus Kleveland, the reigning slopestyle world champion, could take Gerard’s spot atop the Olympic podium.
Ester Ledecka: Call her Snow Jackson. Ledecka pulled off a historic and jaw-dropping feat at the PyeongChang Olympics, winning gold medals in both super-G Alpine skiing and the parallel giant slalom as a snowboarder. The 26-year-old from the Czech Republic is a snowboarder by trade, and she will enter Beijing as the heavy favorite to repeat in parallel giant slalom.
Rene Rinnekangas: He is your favorite snowboarder’s favorite snowboarder. The 22-year-old Finn is one of the sport’s most stylish riders and could be a factor in big air and slopestyle. He figures to be most dangerous in big air, where reigning gold medalist Sebastien Toutant of Canada and a slew of Japanese and Chinese aerial artists, particularly China’s Su Yiming, will threaten the podium.
Ayumu Hirano: The reason Shaun White isn’t the halfpipe favorite is Hirano, who has captured the past two Olympic silver medals even though he is just 23. An international star since his early teens who has won everything else and even competed at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games as a skateboarder, Hirano could capture an elusive Olympic gold. Ruka Hirano, a 19-year-old from Japan who is not related to Ayumu, has been in excellent form and pulled an upset win this year at Copper Mountain.
Anna Gasser: With a cab double cork 1080 on her third and final run, Gasser captured the first women’s Olympic gold medal in big air in PyeongChang. The Austrian remains the top big air performer and could challenge to make the podium in slopestyle.
Lindsey Jacobellis: The American may not be the favorite to win snowboard cross, but she is one of the most accomplished athletes in her sport’s history. She qualified for her fifth Games and will add to a star-crossed Olympic career. To the public, she is best known for crashing while needlessly performing a trick while in position to win a gold medal in 2006, forcing her to settle for silver. She didn’t make it back to the Olympic final until 2018, when she missed the podium by .03 seconds. In the snowboarding world, she is better known for winning 10 X Games gold medals. Britain’s Charlotte Bankes, the reigning world champion and current World Cup standings leader, and reigning Olympic gold medalist Michela Moioli of Italy will be the stiffest competition.
Alessandro Haemmerle: The chaos of men’s snowboard cross makes predictions a fool’s errand, especially after the retirement of French star Pierre Vaultier, who won the past two Olympic gold medals. Haemmerle, a 28-year-old Austrian, finished atop last year’s World Cup standings. American Nick Baumgartner, who made the final in PyeongChang, qualified at 40, making him the oldest U.S. snowboarder in Olympic history.
Who won medals in PyeongChang?
Women’s halfpipe
Gold: Chloe Kim, United States
Silver: Liu Jiayu, China
Bronze: Arielle Gold, United States
Men’s halfpipe
Gold: Shaun White, United States
Silver: Ayumu Hirano, Japan
Bronze: Scotty James, Australia
Women’s slopestyle
Gold: Jamie Anderson, United States
Silver: Laurie Blouin, Canada
Bronze: Enni Rukajarvi, Finland
Men’s slopestyle
Gold: Red Gerard, United States
Silver: Max Parrot, Canada
Bronze: Mark McMorris, Canada
Women’s big air
Gold: Anna Gasser, Austria
Silver: Jamie Anderson, United States
Bronze: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, New Zealand
Men’s big air
Gold: Sebastien Toutant, Canada
Silver: Kyle Mack, United States
Bronze: Billy Morgan, Britain
Women’s parallel giant slalom
Gold: Ester Ledecka, Czech Republic
Silver: Selina Joerg, Germany
Bronze: Ramona Theresia Hofmeister, Germany
Men’s parallel giant slalom
Gold: Nevin Galmarini, Switzerland
Silver: Lee Sang-ho, South Korea
Bronze: Zan Kosir, Slovenia
Women’s snowboard cross
Gold: Michela Moioli, Italy
Silver: Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau, France
Bronze: Eva Samkova, Czech Republic
Men’s snowboard cross
Gold: Pierre Vaultier, France
Silver: Jarryd Hughes, Australia
Bronze: Regino Hernandez, Spain
What is Team USA’s snowboarding roster?
Halfpipe women: Chloe Kim, Maddie Mastro, Zoe Kalapos, Tessa Maud
Halfpipe men: Taylor Gold, Shaun White, Lucas Foster, Chase Josey
Slopestyle/big air women: Jamie Anderson, Hailey Langland, Julia Marino, Courtney Rummel
Slopestyle/big air men: Red Gerard, Dusty Henricksen, Chris Corning, Sean FitzSimons
Giant parallel slalom men: Robby Burns, Cody Winters
Snowboard cross women: Faye Gulini, Lindsey Jacobellis, Stacy Gaskill, Meghan Tierney
Snowboard cross men: Nick Baumgartner, Hagen Kearney, Alex Deibold, Mick Dierdorff
What is the schedule for snowboarding?
Feb. 4, 9:45 p.m.: Women’s slopestyle qualifying
Feb. 5, 8:30 p.m.: Women’s slopestyle final
Feb. 5, 11:30 p.m.: Men’s slopestyle qualifying
Feb. 6, 11 p.m.: Men’s slopestyle final
Feb. 7, 9:40 p.m.: Women’s and men’s parallel giant slalom qualifying
Feb. 8, 1:30 a.m.: Men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom finals
Feb. 8, 8:30 p.m.: Women’s halfpipe qualifying
Feb. 8, 10 p.m.: Women’s snowboard cross seeding
Feb. 8, 11:30 p.m.: Men’s halfpipe qualifying
Feb. 9, 1:30 a.m.: Women’s snowboard cross tournament
Feb. 9, 8:30 p.m.: Women’s halfpipe finals
Feb. 9, 10:15 p.m.: Men’s snowboard cross seeding
Feb. 10, 1 a.m.: Men’s snowboard cross tournament
Feb. 10, 8:30 p.m.: Men’s halfpipe finals
Feb. 11, 9 p.m.: Mixed team snowboard cross
Feb. 13, 8:30 p.m.: Women’s big air qualifying
Feb. 14, 12:30 a.m.: Men’s big air qualifying
Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m.: Women’s big air final
Feb. 15, midnight: Men’s big air final