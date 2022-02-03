Lindsey Jacobellis: The American may not be the favorite to win snowboard cross, but she is one of the most accomplished athletes in her sport’s history. She qualified for her fifth Games and will add to a star-crossed Olympic career. To the public, she is best known for crashing while needlessly performing a trick while in position to win a gold medal in 2006, forcing her to settle for silver. She didn’t make it back to the Olympic final until 2018, when she missed the podium by .03 seconds. In the snowboarding world, she is better known for winning 10 X Games gold medals. Britain’s Charlotte Bankes, the reigning world champion and current World Cup standings leader, and reigning Olympic gold medalist Michela Moioli of Italy will be the stiffest competition.