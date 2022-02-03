Today in Beijing
Perspective: The Olympics are a show. What's happening in China is chillingly real.
BEIJING — The Winter Olympics haven’t begun, and already consuming them with any degree of pleasure will require a high degree of compartmentalization. The potential enjoyment is as it always is: watching the world’s best perform skills they have perfected over lifetimes. There’s still exhilaration in that, and it’s why we turn on the television.
These pandemic Olympics will be held largely without fans on what amounts to a soundstage. They are little more than a Hollywood production, lacking only two-dimensional storefronts. But the precise location must be remembered: These Olympics are in China, and that carries with it grave entanglements. The lasting impact of these Games must not to be to celebrate China. It must be to scrutinize its leadership.