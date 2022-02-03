For authentic change to occur, the discussion must be more lush, and that’s where it would help to elevate Anderson’s example and recognize her as more than a different kind of star. She’s not just a two-time Olympic slopestyle champion and legend in the sport who comes with quirky trimmings. She’s not just a personality. Her greatness is tied to all that she is, and her openness provides a chance to observe how one elite athlete persists during the hardest time of most of our lives.