Winter Games are often tests of design and engineering. May the best gear win.
You could stage a fairly representative Summer Olympics with almost no individualized equipment at all. Shoes for the sprinters and marathoners, goggles for the swimmers, gloves for the boxers. When you’re racing across dry earth or in chlorinated water, trying to wrestle another human to the ground or working as a team to place a ball into a net, your equipment doesn’t make much of a difference. (Okay, yes, in equestrian events, your horse probably matters.)
The Winter Olympics, though, are a different beast. They feature quite possibly the most extensive (and expensive) collection of sporting equipment in the world — replete with various vehicles, elongated planks of wood and sharpened blades of steel to propel athletes across the snow or ice (and frequently through the air), whether by skating, skiing or sliding. And then there are the helmets, gloves and boots required to keep faces, hands and feet warm.
Where else would an athlete or a national federation spend $25,000 on a piece of equipment, as bobsledders do? No, wait — that’s the cost to ship a sled to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Games. The sled itself, with engineering from major automakers, costs up to $250,000.
At the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, you’re often only as good as your equipment. Your gear is your everything. On the morning of a cross-country ski race, for example, the scene is pandemonium as competitors and their ski techs test out various pairs of skis and waxes to determine what’s fastest in that day’s conditions.
More than perhaps any other sporting event (at least those without internal combustion engines), the Winter Olympics and Paralympics are tests not only of athletic achievement but of design and engineering. May the best gear win.
Jamie Anderson stayed focused on wellness. The world finally caught up.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China — When the world met Jamie Anderson eight years ago, she became the eccentric Olympic champion, the woman whose candles, crystals and essential oils stirred as much curiosity as her snowboarding prowess. She was the alpha free spirit in a sport of unorthodox characters, musing about chi and chakra, talking of yoga and meditation like religion, the queen of mindfulness and self-care.
In 2014, that made her an oddball. Today, she should be considered an archetype.
During this watershed period of mental health awareness in sports, the focus has been on the awakening as prominent athletes have shouted “Enough!” and challenged the norm of blind perseverance. But for it to turn into a lasting movement, the conversation can’t be limited to the documentation of hardships. While it has been revelatory to witness superstars such as Simone Biles show their emotional strain and advocate for a more nurturing competitive environment, they are put in the difficult position of needing to show vulnerability to reach a compassionate audience.
For authentic change to occur, the discussion must be more lush, and that’s where it would help to elevate Anderson’s example and recognize her as more than a different kind of star. She’s not just a two-time Olympic slopestyle champion and legend in the sport who comes with quirky trimmings. She’s not just a personality. Her greatness is tied to all that she is, and her openness provides a chance to observe how one elite athlete persists during the hardest time of most of our lives.
Mr. T is putting his muscle behind curling
Declaring that “curling is cool,” none other than Mr. T took to Twitter Thursday to show his support for Team USA.
“It’s time for The Winter Olympics!” tweeted the 69-year-old star of “Rocky III” and “The A-Team.” “And you know what that means! My Favorite! The U.S. A Curling team is back!”
As Mr. T (real name: Laurence Tureaud) noted, the United States has the defending gold medal champions, led by John Shuster, in the men’s competition. In a follow-up tweet, he also noted that, in the Lunar New Year celebrated in China and many other parts of Asia, it is now the Year of the Tiger. That gave Mr. T all the opening he needed to drop a couple of well-worn catchphrases.
“The Eye Of The Tiger!” Grrr!” he tweeted. “So let the Games Begin. I pity the Competition!”
It’s not the first time Mr. T has given a shout-out to Olympic curling. In 2018, he tweeted, “I like curling, it’s less wear and tear on the body. I wrestled, boxed, and studied martial arts. I have nothing else to prove. Therefore I choose curling.”
After he learned that the U.S. women’s beach volleyball tandem of April Ross and Alix Klineman was being referred to as the “A-Team” at last summer’s Tokyo Games, he tweeted that he “had to cheer you on.” Ross and Klineman lived up to the billing by going on to win the gold medal.
Presumably, Mr. T’s tweets Thursday were just a prelude to him settling in for the evening to watch the mixed doubles curling competition.
U.S. women's hockey team beats Finland but loses a key player
BEIJING — Brianna Decker was less than ten minutes into her third Olympic appearance for the United States women’s hockey team when a routine shift turned into a nightmare. Behind her own net on Thursday night, the 30-year-old American collided with Finland’s Ronja Savolainen. As both players fell to the ice, Decker’s left leg buckled underneath the weight of her opponent.
Decker screamed in pain, the desperation in her voice amplified by a mostly empty arena. She twisted her body in agony near the five Olympic rings painted by the corner boards, and trainers frantically waved for a stretcher.
More medical personnel arrived in blue gowns and carefully loaded Decker on the stretcher before wheeling her off. She unbuckled her chinstrap and bowed her head as her teammates, never expecting to be this rattled this early in the tournament, gingerly tapped their sticks in support. Their captain, Kendall Coyne Schofield, gathered the players and urged everyone to stay poised. She could see the devastation and nervousness in her teammates eyes.
Even after the Americans dug deep for a 5-2 win to open their gold medal defense at these Olympics, the screams they heard still haunted them afterward, as they eventually learned that Decker would miss the remainder of the Games.
Perspective: The Olympics are a show. What's happening in China is chillingly real.
BEIJING — The Winter Olympics haven’t begun, and already consuming them with any degree of pleasure will require a high degree of compartmentalization. The potential enjoyment is as it always is: watching the world’s best perform skills they have perfected over lifetimes. There’s still exhilaration in that, and it’s why we turn on the television.
These pandemic Olympics will be held largely without fans on what amounts to a soundstage. They are little more than a Hollywood production, lacking only two-dimensional storefronts. But the precise location must be remembered: These Olympics are in China, and that carries with it grave entanglements. The lasting impact of these Games must not to be to celebrate China. It must be to scrutinize its leadership.