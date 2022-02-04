“I don’t want to be a guy that comes in and tries to fix things,” Kilde said. “ … I’m not trying to be anything more than myself in a case like this. For me to have big meanings and big talks about how he was and how the dynamic in the family is different wouldn’t be right. I need to listen to what they have to say and be supportive. And I have to say, they have been so admirable with how they have handled such a loss.”