“It’s a tease, kind of,” Kilde said in the mountains north of here, where the Alpine events will be held. “You can see her, but you can’t really touch her. You can’t really be with her that much.”
That’s fine, really. This is a business trip, and Kilde’s first assignment comes Sunday. For all the buildup for Shiffrin — the three-time Olympic medalist from Colorado who is a surefire medal contender in at least that many events here — Kilde arrives at the Beijing Winter Olympics as an equally intriguing threat to win multiple medals.
“I definitely feel some pressure,” Kilde said.
Stateside, the 29-year-old Norwegian has been introduced to American fans because he and Shiffrin began dating last year. But on the World Cup circuit, he is a monster, winner of six races this season — three downhills and three Super-Gs, placing him first in the season-long standings in Alpine’s two fastest disciplines. With that, he has established himself as a favorite in Sunday’s downhill that opens the Olympic Alpine competition.
“Watching Aleks’s season has been amazing,” Shiffrin said by phone late last month. “He’s just so positive, such a positive person. He finds whatever’s the best thing to take out of every day. But he’s also realistic. I think that’s a hard balance to have, and he does it so well.”
Their entire life, their entire relationship, is a balance. On the globe-trotting World Cup circuit, the men and women most often exist on parallel planes — the men in, say, Kitzbuehl, Austria while the women race in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. There are overlaps, and the Olympics are the most significant. But covid protocols are limiting interactions here. That’s fine. Kilde and Shiffrin have developed communication routines during the season, and they’re maintaining them now — even when they’re both citizens of the same Olympic Village.
“To have someone who supports you — to sort of make each other better, if that’s allowed to say — it’s really nice,” Kilde said during a phone conversation before the season. “It’s something I find really interesting, to be able to talk to someone that really understands what you’re doing and understands your time. I’ve been in some relationships before, and that’s always been one of the toughest things is to be on the road having to take time to talk to your partner that’s home waiting for you. It’s always a little heartbreaking.
“But in this case, it’s something else. Now, when I talk to Mikaela, we can talk about the skiing, how it was. But both of us understand how the day looks, and we give each other space. It’s such a cool situation to be in. It’s something new for me, something new for her.”
Though friends of Shiffrin had long joked about setting her up with Kilde — whom Shiffrin had known for five or six years — the two didn’t start talking regularly until December 2020. This was just 10 months after Shiffrin’s father, Jeff, had died in an accident at the family’s Edwards, Colo., home.
Over the past nearly two years, Jeff Shiffrin’s death has been the defining aspect of Mikaela’s life. She struggles with it still. Kilde never met Jeff Shiffrin. He treads lightly.
“I don’t want to be a guy that comes in and tries to fix things,” Kilde said. “ … I’m not trying to be anything more than myself in a case like this. For me to have big meanings and big talks about how he was and how the dynamic in the family is different wouldn’t be right. I need to listen to what they have to say and be supportive. And I have to say, they have been so admirable with how they have handled such a loss.”
The support has run both ways. In the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, Kilde won the World Cup overall championship — the prestigious title that considers results in all of alpine’s disciplines, a title Shiffrin has won three times. The following December, he won twice in the midst of an eight-race run in which he never placed outside the top six. But in January 2021, he suffered a torn ACL during training. Not only was that season over, but the coming Olympic season was suddenly in doubt.
“That’s a major injury,” Shiffrin said. “You have to be patient and work hard to come back from it, and you still aren’t quite sure how it will respond. The way he’s skied this year, it’s amazing thinking about all that.”
Since the first two races of the season — a getting-the-toe-back-in-the-water ninth-place finish in Lake Louise, Can., to open the season, and a crash off the course the next week in Beaver Creek, Colo. — Kilde has raced 11 times. He has finished second once and won those six times, including the famed Hahnenkamm downhill in Kitzbuehl in his second-to-last race before arriving here.
“I mean, Kitzbuehl, it’s iconic,” Shiffrin said. “I was so, so happy for him when he won there. He deals with all my drama …”
The pre-Olympic drama for Shiffrin was a positive test for the coronavirus and 10 days in isolation that forced her to miss two races and important days of training. But the drama, for now, is over. Kilde’s Olympics begin Sunday with the fastest race on skis, a race in which he could win his first Olympic medal. Shiffrin’s Olympics begin Monday with the giant slalom, an event in which she is the defending Olympic champion.
In between might be a shared meal, likely a FaceTime call, and definitely the space necessary to let the other prepare as they need to. The first couple of Alpine is at their first Olympics together. If they feed off each other, watch out.
“For sure, there’s a lot of things we can learn from each other,” Kilde said. “Skiing, results, how to improve, how to prepare. But that’s not why I’m dating her. She’s an amazing woman.”