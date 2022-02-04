These are not the kinds of people who will unify the world. On Thursday, IOC President Thomas Bach lamented “the dark clouds of the growing politicization of sport on the horizon.” That’s what he thinks of athletes who have concerns about humanity. In the past two Olympics, Bach has led an organization terrified that too many human beings might protest the inhumanity in our messy world, pointing his finger at Rule 50 of the Olympic charter and casting their desires to act on such empathy as in opposition of the sanctity and universality of these Games.