Now, after consultation with almost 14,000 individuals, the people have spoken. They want to see the statue put on display in a Bristol museum as it is: splotched with blood-red paint, battered and lying horizontally.
A report by the “We Are Bristol History Commission” published on Thursday, collated the survey responses that asked people to give their views on the future of the statue and its plinth.
The report found most people (74 percent) in the city west of London wanted to see the Colston statue put on display in a Bristol museum in its current state, horizontal, and graffiti intact, rather than cleaned-up and displayed vertically or back on the plinth it occupied for more than 100 years.
Although the feeling was not universal, some 65 percent of Bristol residents said they felt positive overall about the statue being pulled down.
“The survey shows that the past matters to people and is relevant in their lives,” professor Shawn Sobers, a member of the We Are Bristol History commission, said in a statement. “Honest engagement with the city’s past is something that people want to see happen, whatever their views on the statue.”
More than half of people (58 percent) supported using the now-empty plinth for future temporary artworks or sculpture projects, the report found. They also wanted to see a sign placed near the plinth, where the protests took place on June 7, 2020, reflecting the events of that day.
In a series of racial reckoning protests in Britain that took place in solidarity with those across the Atlantic dealing with issues of police brutality and systemic racism, demonstrators in Bristol used rope to tug the Colston statue from its stone base. In images that went viral on social media and captured global headlines they used their bare hands to roll it through the streets and into the murky waters of a nearby harbor as onlookers cheered.
While the statue was originally erected to honor the life of the 17th-century member of Parliament and philanthropist who supported charities and schools, much of his wealth was derived from the trade of tens of thousands of enslaved people.
But not everyone is happy with the results.
About 16 percent of people said they did not want the statue to be put on display in a Bristol museum, with most of that group stating the statue should be returned to its original plinth. A smaller minority said they wanted the statue destroyed or not displayed at all.
“There is not one problem in society that is solved by taking down statues. People should spend more time on constructive solutions, rather than destructive ones that only cause further division,” Robert Poll, founder of Save Our Statues, a campaign group created in the aftermath of the Colston toppling, told The Washington Post.
“Displaying the statue in its vandalized state is a provocative step that only fuels the culture war,” he added.
“This is not about Colston, it’s about laws and principles,” Poll said, adding that the statue’s removal undermined public order and was “handing editorial control of history to the mob.”
Lifeless statues are increasingly lightning rods for sharp differences in public opinion.
In the same wave of demonstrations in 2020 protesters tagged a statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London’s Parliament Square with graffiti branding him “a racist,” prompting a heated public reaction.
Last month in the United States a towering statue of Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president, riding a horse and flanked by two nameless African and Native American men, was removed from its spot outside the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
The Colston statue was fished out of the harbor days after the protests ended, by council officials who transported it to a storage facility. It later went on temporary display at the city’s “M Shed” museum.
In January, four of the demonstrators were cleared by a jury at a Bristol court of criminal damage charges linked to the toppling of the Colston statue. They admitted their involvement but denied their actions were criminal, claiming the statue itself had been a hate crime against the people of Bristol. Secretive, Bristol-born artist Banksy designed “souvenir shirts,” he wrote on social media, in support of their cause.
The independent commission’s report will now be reviewed by Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees and its final recommendations will need to gain approval from local lawmakers on Bristol City Council in April. The commission said it would will continue to work on issues such as the history of slavery, the growth of education and modern day gentrification.