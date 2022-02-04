After Langland turned 15, she earned an invitation to a Dew Tour event. She was 10 years younger than most of her competitors, many of whom she still idolized. She shocked herself and the rest of the snowboarding world when she finished third. The performance granted her entry into the X Games, where she finished third in slopestyle in her first appearance. The next year, still only 16, she won Big Air at X Games and finished fourth in slopestyle. She landed on a U.S. Open podium. She suddenly claimed a place at the top of American snowboarding.