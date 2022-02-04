Jackson’s story is even less likely. Hildebrand met her mom in a Waffle House in 2002, when Erin was 10 and liked to tool around on the four-wheeled quad skates you’d imagine on the feet of 1950s waitresses at drive-ins. Jackson was not born to be an athlete: her dad built fire trucks and her mom worked at a pharmacy. But in 2016, she took to the ice for the first time, posting a video of her uncertain self amid audible giggles. Less than three years later, she was among the best speedskaters on the planet, the first Black American woman named to an Olympic long track team