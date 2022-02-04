“We were very close to having the athletes bear the burden of trying to send a message that the government wanted to send,” Susanne Lyons, chair of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee board, said on Friday. “We think that diplomats and government agencies should be working one with the other to resolve the world’s differences. We think that the athletes should be able to do what they do best, which is come together with other athletes from around the world in a demonstration of peace and harmony.”