Olympic athletes from around the globe are set to gather at Beijing’s National Stadium for the Opening Ceremonies, which will formally mark the start of the 2022 Winter Games. Speedskater Brittany Bowe and curler John Shuster are expected to serve as flagbearers for the United States, leading the American athletes in the Parade of Nations. Like many other details of the spectacle, the identity of the person who will light the Olympic cauldron remains a secret. Follow along for live updates from the Games.

What to know about the Opening Ceremonies

  • NBC’s live coverage of the Opening Ceremonies begins at 6:30 a.m. Eastern. It will air a recorded version of the event in prime time, starting at 8 p.m. Viewers can also stream the Ceremonies on Peacock, the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com.
  • The Opening Ceremonies are only expected to last about 100 minutes, a significantly shorter time frame than previous iterations.
  • The venue is expected to be empty again, as was the case at the Tokyo Games last summer.
  • The event is expected to include a few thousand performers, but not as many as the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, when 15,000 performed.
  • Some Olympic events are already underway, including women’s ice hockey, where the U.S. recorded a victory over Finland on Thursday but lost Brianna Decker to an injury that will sideline her for the remainder of the Games. The U.S. figure skaters, meantime, are in first place after the first day of the team competition.