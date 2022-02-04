What to know about the Opening Ceremonies
Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor remains in protocols despite latest negative test
Elana Meyers Taylor, Team USA’s top medal hope in bobsled, tested negative for the coronavirus Friday, but remains one more negative test away from being released from isolation in time to compete next week.
Meyers Taylor, 37, confirmed Friday’s negative test in a text message; she has tested negative, positive and negative again in three tests since entering the Beijing 2022 isolation facility over the weekend — the result of a positive test that occurred two days after arriving in China.
To be released from the isolation facility and allowed to compete, an athlete needs to produce negative tests on consecutive days. The bobsled competition begins Feb. 13 at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, with training runs beginning Feb. 10.
Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic medalist, is currently ranked No. 1 in the world in both the two-woman and monobob, the latter a solo event that is making its Olympic debut this month. She was in line to be a flag bearer for Team USA at the Opening Ceremonies before her positive test. Speedskater Brittany Bowe, the runner-up in the election for female flag bearer, will walk on her behalf.
U.S. officials do not expect any American athletes to boycott Opening Ceremonies
BEIJING — Officials from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Friday that they do not anticipate a boycott of Friday night’s Opening Ceremonies by American athletes.
Rick Adams, the USOPC’s chief of sport performance, said 177 American athletes would march in the parade of nations — roughly 80 percent of the U.S. delegation. “It may even be a record,” Adams said. “The athletes are really excited and can’t wait.”
Adams said he did not know whether even a single American athlete would boycott the Ceremonies to protest China’s record on human rights.
Sarah Hirshland, the USOPC CEO, said athletes had been briefed on Chinese laws governing freedom of expression and the International Olympic Committee’s rules, which prohibit protests on the field of play. Last month, an official from the committee organizing the Beijing Games said athletes who violate the Olympic spirit or break Chinese laws would face “certain punishment.”
“We didn’t issue warnings,” Hirshland said. “We didn’t issue proclamations. We simply provided information to them and explained whether laws of a country or cultures or norms of a country or the environment we find ourselves in — the Olympic Games is a time to come together. … We promote that with real sincerity. This is a time to celebrate with our peers and colleagues and athletes around the world.”
Many stars of the 2008 Opening Ceremonies have fallen out of favor
The 2008 Summer Olympics were billed as China’s coming-out party. Beijing sought to appear cosmopolitan and welcoming, with blockbuster artists recruited for the Opening Ceremonies and the surrounding events. Chinese and foreign stars, including Sarah Brightman and Plácido Domingo, were involved, and martial arts movie star Jackie Chan (and his son) sang “Beijing welcomes you.”
Fast-forward 14 years to a new Olympics, and there has been a dramatic shift in China’s cultural climate. As tension with the West intensifies, China has seen a rise of fervent nationalism, and the governing Communist Party is now more selective about whom it welcomes. Some of the talent behind 2008′s display of cultural soft power has since run afoul of Beijing, thanks to stricter political censorship and a celebrity morality campaign.