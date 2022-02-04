Olympic athletes from around the globe are set to gather at Beijing’s National Stadium for the Opening Ceremonies, which will formally mark the start of the 2022 Winter Games. Speedskater Brittany Bowe and curler John Shuster are expected to serve as flagbearers for the United States, leading the American athletes in the Parade of Nations. Like many other details of the spectacle, the identity of the person who will light the Olympic cauldron remains a secret. Follow along for live updates from the Games.